35 million Brits expected to hit the road this Christmas

Welcome Break has teamed up with explorer Ash Dykes to create Sleigh The Roads: The Welcome Break Holiday Guide.

As the festive season approaches, Welcome Break has uncovered that 35 million Brits are planning to hit the road over Christmas, with 7 million venturing out on Christmas Day alone. However, nearly a quarter are bracing themselves for road trip arguments.

With traffic predicted to frustrate one in three drivers (18%), those from Southampton, Liverpool, and Bristol are set to be the most irked by the road conditions. High stress levels, which affect one in ten (10%) overall, are the leading cause of arguments for drivers in Birmingham, Leeds, and Norwich.

Don't be one of the 11% who forget to pack gifts this year – especially if you're from Leeds (16%), Nottingham (15%), or Newcastle (13%). Despite nearly half (41%) traveling for family gatherings, these cities are the most forgetful when it comes to presents.

What helps keep the festive spirit alive and avoid the pitfalls of driving home for Christmas? For 46% of us, it's all about festive tunes, while 26% prefer delicious snacks. Additionally, 24% of Brits admitted to wearing Christmas jumpers and hats to keep the holiday cheer alive. This year, Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’ topped the coveted number one driving song spot:

1. Last Christmas, Wham! (voted for by 29%) 2. White Christmas, Bing Crosby (27%) 3. All I Want For Christmas Is You, Mariah Carey (26%) 4. Do They Know It’s Christmas, Band Aid (22%) 5. Driving Home For Christmas, Chris Rea (20%)

To make Christmas road trips as enjoyable as possible, Welcome Break has teamed up with explorer Ash Dykes to create Sleigh The Roads: The Welcome Break Holiday Guide. This free eBook is packed with tips and advice on everything from keeping kids entertained to finding zen on the road. Plus, the first 100 people to download it will receive a £10 Welcome Break voucher.

Ash Dykes, renowned adventurer and explorer, who has navigated the depths of jungles and tackled the toughest terrains, says: “Road trips are about more than just getting to your destination; they're about enjoying the journey. Plan ahead, be prepared for the unexpected, and make the most of every moment on the road. Remember, every mile is part of your adventure and this eBook from Welcome Break helps show you how.”

Gary Steele, Operations Director at Welcome Break, adds: “Christmas is a time for joy and togetherness, but road trips can sometimes throw a spanner in the works. Our guide is designed to help families navigate the common pitfalls and enjoy a stress-free journey. And of course, if you need a hand, Welcome Break is the perfect pit stop, offering everything from festive treats to essential travel supplies to keep your journey on track.”

The first 20 to download the eBook will also receive a Holiday Car Kit, including a USB-C charger, air freshener, notepad, pen, de-mister pad, ice scraper, and travel cup.

Planning to visit a Welcome Break this Christmas? Don’t forget to snap a (s)elfie at our gingerbread house photo op! While you're there, you can also send a nice list nomination to Santa and let him know who deserves to be on his nice list this year.