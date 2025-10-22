4th Enfield Scouts Take on the Chiltern 20 Challenge

4th Enfield Junior Teamplaceholder image
4th Enfield Junior Team
Young adventurers from Enfield tested their skills and stamina in one of Scouting’s most challenging hikes

On 18th October Scouts from the 4th Enfield Scout Group successfully completed the Chiltern 20 Challenge, a prestigious annual hiking event that puts young people’s navigation, teamwork, and endurance to the test in the beautiful but demanding Chiltern Hills.

The event features two routes: a Junior event covering approximately 10 kilometres for younger Scouts aged 10½ to 12½, and a main event stretching over 20 kilometres for older Scouts aged 12½ to 14½. Both routes require teams to navigate using only a map and compass

This year, 4th Enfield entered teams in both categories. The junior teams tackled the shorter route with energy and enthusiasm, while the main event teams showed impressive resilience over the full 20km course, navigating checkpoints and challenging terrain.

Scoutsplaceholder image
Scouts

Tina Plewes, one of the adult volunteers supporting the group, praised the Scouts’ determination:

“It’s not just about the distance—it’s about problem-solving, supporting each other, and pushing through when it gets tough. The 4th Enfield Scouts showed real grit and spirit today. We’re incredibly proud of them. As a volunteer I also had a great weekend and I would encourage new volunteers to join us.”

For many of the Scouts, it was their first time taking part in such a physically and mentally demanding event. James Thorp, a Scout who completed the junior event, reflected on the experience:

“It was hard going at times, especially the hills, but we kept each other going. Finishing the hike felt amazing. I can’t wait to do the main event next year”

The Chiltern 20 is a highlight of the Scouting calendar, offering young people the chance to develop independence, outdoor skills, and confidence in a safe, structured environment. For the 4th Enfield Scouts, it was also a chance to bond as a team and make lasting memories.

To join Scouts visit scouts.org.uk/join

