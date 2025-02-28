5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an artist/actor

Bungalow

A preview into Ruth D'Silva's interview with Yitzi Weiner's interview for Authority Magazine. Bungalow is currently on at Theatre503 in London until 15th March.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a mixed heritage family as one of five siblings. It was loud, chaotic and wonderful! We staged many wild theatricals, played elaborate games in the garden and battled it out over general knowledge and music trivia. My parents always encouraged us to be curious and engaged in the world around us and taught us that there was no limit to our dreams and ambitions. I have always been supported, championed and encouraged in the pursuit of my career, especially during the tough times.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always loved performing and originally wanted to dance. I was part of a local dance school and then a member of the local theatre’s amateur dramatics company. I loved being part of a collective, using imagination and storytelling to explore our sense of identity and community but mostly I loved the escapism into different worlds and characters. These are still the reasons that I love being an actor.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where can people see them?

I am currently in rehearsals for a brilliant new play Bungalow written by Ruth D’Silva. We run from 25th February - 15th March at Theatre 503 in London. It is a brave and brutal story of a dysfunctional family, the journey to healing and a woman’s attempt to take control of her own story.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Working in London, I have had the great privilege of working with some amazing writers and theatre makers from many different cultures and backgrounds. I am constantly learning and expanding my horizons through the people I meet and the stories and experiences they share. They are artists in the truest sense of the word, through their work they build communities, inspire change and challenge the times in which we live. The rich tapestry of human experience is held together and strengthened by diversity and storytelling is a huge part of that.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

I am inspired by those who seek to make a difference and a positive change in the world, through education, entertainment, community-building or protest.

I am always in awe of those who can create from nothing; writers, sculptors, painters, composers, choreographers, designers. They give us a window into their view of the world, which is always fascinating.

I love reading and find so much inspiration in books. I have a big list of all the book characters I would love to play!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

You are not too old to start something new!

There is no set method for how to approach acting work. Trust your instincts, your research and ability to listen.

There are no guarantees or clear career trajectories ever, no matter what level you are at in your career.

It is OK to say no.

Your career does not have to be your raison d'être! You should live your life first and have sustainability in your career by prioritising your wellbeing, health and happiness. Being an actor is the most joyous, challenging, wondrous job but it is not the only thing that defines you. Have a full life outside of career.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The world is becoming more fractured, which is terrifying. I believe we need to be reminded of our humanity; to extend kindness, compassion and respect to all people and to extend that awareness to the natural world. I think storytelling and art can be a great vehicle for change, so hopefully I can contribute to that movement in a small way.