50 years NHS service for Hazel

By Darren Nickerson
Contributor
19th May 2025, 2:14pm
Nurse Hazel (bottom letf) when she began her career at St Bartholomew's, London.placeholder image
Nurse Hazel (bottom letf) when she began her career at St Bartholomew's, London.
On the 19th May 2025 Nurse Hazel D'Alverez celebrated 50 Years as an NHS nurse. During this time she has seen many changes to nursing and to the NHS overall.

Nurse Hazel started out at St Bartholomew's hospital, London and where she qualified as an SRN. Later she moved into Primary Care and worked in a GP surgery.

She now specialises in diabetic and respiratory care as well as providing general nursing care and advice.

Colleagues celebrated this significant achievement by presenting an award to mark the occasion.

