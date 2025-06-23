71-year-old West Malling resident raises over £3,000 by cycling 877 miles for Alzheimer’s Research UK

Mat McLoughlin

Mat McLoughlin from West Malling has cycled the entire length of the UK – from John O’Groats to Land’s End – to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity.

The retired 71-year-old was inspired to take on the challenge by his mother-in-law, Rose, who lived with Alzheimer's and Vascular Dementia for many years. Mat and his wife Teresa became Rose’s daily carers so were frontline in seeing how the conditions developed. They were devastated when Rose was admitted to hospital during the Covid Pandemic to have hip surgery and subsequently contracted Covid symptoms. She died in hospital shortly after.

Mat, along with friends Martin Bartlett and Richard Chatfield, cycled the full 877 miles in nine days. The trio were ably supported by their crew Neil Sherlaw and Margaret Colman. Each fundraised for a charity of their choice and Mat raised £3,199 including Gift Aid for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Dementia affects almost one million people in the UK alone and has a huge impact on families. It is most commonly caused by Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s Research UK is working to revolutionise the way dementia is treated, diagnosed and prevented.

Mat said:

"This extremely challenging ride was a truly befitting tribute to celebrate Rose's amazing life and all that she did for her family and friends. The ride was much more challenging than expected with many days of near continuous rain, headwinds gusting to over 40mph, and having to nurse the onset of Achilles Tendinitis for the last four days.

"However, there was no sign of giving up. Aided by my two cycling buddies, I successfully made it to Land's End on the beautiful sunny evening of 1st June 2025. We of course then celebrated our achievements in 'The First and Last Inn in England'. I have now recovered and would like to extend my huge thanks to my team of Margaret, Martin, Neil and Richard for their company and support on every pedal revolution.

"I was inspired to take on this challenge in memory of Rose. Rose was such a wonderful, humble, caring Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and did not have a bad word to say about anyone. Rose was diagnosed with early onset Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer's back in 2014.

"During the early part of the Covid period, whilst living at home by herself, she had real difficulty in understanding what Covid was and why she couldn't take her daily walk, pop into the shops, and talk to all that she passed. In particular, she really missed being with family and this upset her terribly. That she eventually passed away in hospital when we could only see her through an arranged Facetime video link was tragic for her and her family."

Mat had some good advice for anyone else taking on this challenge:

"Preparation is key, both logistically and in training. Preparations commenced a full year before the event and accommodation was booked well in advance, and with training commencing six months before the Grand Depart, we thought we had all angles covered.

"It was very helpful that Martin and I had already cycled LEJOG (Land's End to John O'Groats) 12 years prior, so we had a good knowledge of probable route and training requirements. However, you cannot plan for the Scottish and English weather or injuries, and these factors definitely added to our challenge.

"For me it was a monumental achievement with many stories now to be told."

Shelle Luscombe, Regional Fundraising Officer for Kent and Sussex at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said:

“We’re so grateful to Mat for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK. If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by dementia – either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both. Fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us get closer to a cure for people with dementia and their loved ones.”

To sponsor Mat, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/mat-mcloughlin-2025

For further information about Alzheimer’s Research UK, or to find out more about fundraising for the charity, call 0300 111 5555 or visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org.