80-year-old hiker from Oxfordshire named finalist in 2025 JustGiving Awards after trekking length of Britain for Alzheimer’s Research

David Ensor

An 80-year-old fundraiser from Chipping Norton has been named as a finalist in the 2025 JustGiving Awards after walking the entire length of Britain to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

David Ensor completed the remarkable 1,254-mile solo hike from John o’Groats to Land’s End, driven by a deeply personal mission - to honour his late wife, Susan, who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease after a long and difficult battle.

David said: “Alzheimer’s is a brutal disease – not just for those living with it, but for their carers too. There is no cure yet, but there is hope through science. That’s why I’m so passionate about supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK.”

David’s journey, which he undertook entirely on foot, was physically and mentally challenging - especially at 80 years old - but he remained determined to complete it in Susan’s memory.

David is no stranger to fundraising, since starting his charitable journey David has raised an incredible £42,000 to fund life-changing research.

Reflecting on the nomination, David added: “To be nominated for a JustGiving Award means raising more awareness for Alzheimer’s Research UK, and hopefully inspiring others to support the cause. This recognition is not about me - it’s for everyone who is suffering or has lost someone to this devastating disease.”

David is one of 20 people to be named as a JustGiving Awards finalist this year, after over 18,000 nominations were made by the general public. To be nominated, entrants had to have used JustGiving to raise money for a charity or personal cause over the last 12 months.

The finalists were shortlisted by an internal judging panel from JustGiving, with four finalists for each of the five new categories chosen. Alongside the Endurance: Mind over Miles category, the other categories are Kids: Rising Star, Influencer: Social for Good, Team: Stronger Together and Outstanding Commitment to the Cause.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving, said: “In 25 years, over £7 billion has been raised for good causes by millions of incredible fundraisers on JustGiving. The Awards is our way of shining a light on those extraordinary individuals whose courage, compassion and commitment inspire us all.

"With thousands of remarkable nominees this year, narrowing them down to just 20 finalists was no easy task. David’s determination to walk the length of Britain at the age of 80 is nothing short of inspiring. His story is a powerful reminder that there are no boundaries when it comes to doing good. We're honoured to have David as a finalist in this year’s awards.”

This year the awards coincide with JustGiving’s 25th anniversary. Instead of being recognised with a traditional award ceremony, JustGiving is now offering winners an immersive experience that they’ll remember forever.

The winners will be chosen by the public, with voting closing on Sunday 31 August.

To vote for the winners of this year’s JustGiving Awards visit: https://page.justgiving.com/justgiving-awards-vote

To find out more about David's latest fundraising efforts or to support his fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/ david - ensor