A chance to win Oasis tickets as Chester Racecourse counts down to mega music weekend

Summer Music Weekend at Chester Racecourse

From Ibiza nights and neon lights, to feeling supersonic and ready to roll with it, final preparations are now underway for the Summer Music Weekend at Chester Racecourse.

Taking place on Friday 11 July and Saturday 12 July, the two-day event will feature an eclectic mix of club dancefloor favourites followed by Britpop classics from world-renowned tribute band Oasiz.

First up on 11 July is an Ibiza Classics Evening featuring Hedkandi. The classic dance brand play hundreds of events every year from Dubai to Dublin and are now heading to Chester Racecourse to perform the biggest Ibiza hits live after racing.

Following a fun-filled day of racing, guests will have the chance to soak up the tunes and party into the night, while DJ legend Dave Pearce will also host an afterparty for those still standing from 10pm.

Supersonic Saturday will be the order of the day on 12 July when Oasiz take to the stage to perform Oasis’ biggest hits live after racing… with an extra special giveaway for superfans.

All racegoers that book any ticket to Supersonic Saturday between 12:01am on 19th June and 11:59pm on 3rd July will be entered into an exclusive competition to win a pair of tickets to the iconic band’s gig at Heaton Park in Manchester on Sunday 20 July. Those that have already bought tickets will automatically be entered into the draw.

Sam Martin, Head of Marketing and Communications at Chester Racecourse, said: “Our Summer Music Weekend is an unmissable event, and there’s truly something for everyone!

“We are so excited to be combining the very best in horseracing with the musical talents of industry icons, from Hedkandi and Dave Pearce’s party classics, to supersonic singalongs from the amazing Oasiz. For those Oasis fans that couldn’t secure tickets to Oasis’ reunion tour, this is the next best thing!

“And to be able to giveaway two of the hottest tickets in town the following weekend makes it all the better. We pride ourselves on creating unforgettable experiences for families and friends, and can’t wait to welcome our guests to yet another fantastic weekend of racing and fun!”

To book tickets for the Summer Music Weekend, visit: https://www.chester-races.com/race-days/fixtures/