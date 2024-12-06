A charity group which supports those struggling with grief is encouraging people to reach out this Grief Awareness Week

Bereavement Cafe

Droitwich Bereavement Cafe, which is run by dedicated volunteers of the St Vincent de Paul Society (England and Wales), is asking those who are struggling with bereavement to reach out this week.

The cafes is a safe space for bereaved people to meet others who are currently experiencing loss to get peer support in a safe and non-judgmental environment with trained volunteers on-hand. The cafe is not a counselling service, but a support outlet to allow the opportunity for people to express their emotions in a safe environment around others who may be going through similar feelings.

Attendance at the cafe is completely free of charge with tea, coffee and biscuits always available. It is a light social event for chatting and speaking to similar people and is open to all, no matter what stage of grief they are currently at.

Sitting alongside the cafe is the Bereavement Journey. This is a structured 6-to-7-week course for a small group and will approach grief in a greater depth through videos and discussion support. It is a great follow-on from the Bereavement Cafe and is generally best suited for those who have already passed the first stages of grief. The Bereavement Journey is also free of charge to those who need it.

Running from Monday December 2nd to Friday December 8th, National Grief Awareness Week is an annual event which aims to raise awareness about grief, alongside providing support for those who are currently experiencing loss.

Running the course is SVP Volunteer Gina Pilley, who saw a need in her local area for this kind of support.

“I knew that there was a need in the area for a Bereavement Cafe. The Bereavement café was set up to give pier support to people and what has happened is that it has transformed their lives,” she said.

“We are here to help bereaved people move forward in a safe and non-judgmental environment where people can express their emotions. Even if you are not based in the Droitwich area, please consider finding Bereavement support in your area.”

For anyone wanting to learn more about the Droitwich Bereavement Cafe, please email Gina on [email protected].