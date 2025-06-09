A class act! Sevenoaks care home fulfils resident's wish to go back to school he founded

The team at Care UK's Dashwood Manor arranged for resident David Brunning to visit the school he founded in 1977

A care home resident in Sevenoaks was delighted to return to the classroom and reconnect with his past career.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team arranged for David to visit St Thomas’ Catholic Primary School, which he founded in 1977 and was the headteacher at until his retirement in 2005.

He was given a tour of the school, spoke with the Year 6 pupils and visited the wing named after him, which recognises his service and contributions to teaching. David recalled choosing the same colours as the Crystal Palace football team for the school's uniform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After returning from his visit, David said: “It was so wonderful to see the school again. My favourite part of teaching was making the school a happy place to learn – so much has changed, but it remains the pinnacle of great education. I will treasure this memory.

The trip formed part of Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative, which enables residents to put forward their hopes to revisit old hobbies or try something completely new. Whether it’s a fish and chip supper, a skydive or watching a football match, no wish is too big or too small.

Maria Covington, Home Manager of Weald Heights, said: “It was great to see David visit the school he founded. He has a passion for teaching and has dedicated many years of his life to the profession.

“Here at Weald Heights, we understand how important it is for residents to live fulfilling lives, and connecting David to his past is just one example of how we do this. We also know how beneficial nostalgic experiences can be. For many, they can provide a sense of purpose and improve wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank everyone at St Thomas’ Catholic Primary School for inviting David back to the classroom. We hope to see the pupils again soon when they visit Weald Heights."

Weald Heights is a purpose-built care home designed to deliver luxurious comfort for residents, complete with a café, hair and beauty salon, cinema and beautiful gardens. The home is divided into separate residential, nursing and dementia care suites, encouraging close-knit communities where residents can get to know each other and where people with similar needs can be cared for together.