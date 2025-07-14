A Decade of Dedication: Becky Celebrates 10 Years at Stagecoach

Stagecoach Stoke on Trent Celebrates Becky'a Decennial

Stagecoach Stoke-on-Trent Principal Becky Castrey is celebrating 10 years of serving the community providing dance, drama and singing classes for local young people.

Since taking over as Principal at Stagecoach Stoke-on-Trent in 2015, Becky has tripled the numbers of students, creating a strong and inspiring performing arts group that students and teachers alike love attending.

Last Saturday the school celebrated with their students, playing games, enjoying some sweet treats, raising the rafters with karaoke and sharing their favourite memories of ‘Stagecoach Stoke’ over the years.

Student Gracie has been with Stagecoach Stoke-On-Trent for 3 years and her favourite memory was ‘Taking part in all the shows’

Student Isla has been with Stagecoach Stoke-on-Trent for 4 years and her favourite part was ‘performing in the school’s Bugsy Malone show’

Student Megan has been with Stagecoach Stoke-on-Trent for 9 years and credits Stagecoach for helping her ‘make her best friends’

Student Alec has been with Stagecoach Stoke-on-Trent for 10 years and his standout moment from his time at the school was ‘Becoming a shrek for the shrek show!’

Principal Becky has loved finding her home at Stagecoach Stoke-on-Trent:

‘Some of our students have been here for the full 10 years too which is a massive achievement. I’ve loved my time here at Stagecoach Stoke-on-Trent so far and I’m so proud of everything the student’s have achieved. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!’

To recognise this amazing milestone Stagecoach Stoke-on-Trent are offering a FREE Open Day on September 6th 10am-12pm where people can come and try our classes for FREE and celebrate the additional classes they are opening.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programs. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Stoke-on-Trent and how to join their FREE open day please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/stokeontrent or call Principal Becky Castrey on 07792162940.