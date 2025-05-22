A furniture icon meets a cult coffee brand: Grind heads North in exclusive partnership with Arighi Bianchi

Grind at Arighi Bianchi

Arighi Bianchi becomes official Grind coffee partner as the sustainability-led brand continues expansion out of London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arighi Bianchi, a fourth-generation family business with a 170-year legacy in home furnishings and interiors, has announced an exciting new partnership with cult London coffee brand Grind.

The collaboration will see Grind coffee served exclusively at Arighi’s Macclesfield store, within Caffè AB that has been given authorised partner status, marking the first time Grind coffee will be officially served outside of London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new partnership brings Grind’s signature ethically sourced, speciality-grade coffee to the heart of Cheshire. And for Arighi Bianchi, this is a carefully considered step in evolving the in-store experience.

Arighi Bianchi - Grind Coffee

While the store’s building itself is a local landmark - its ornate Victorian façade and original features have stood the test of time - the retailer isn’t one to stand still. Over the past decade, it’s quietly redefined what a furniture store can be: part gallery, part home, part social space. And now, a destination for truly good coffee.

“This is more than just a new brew on the menu,” says Arighi Bianchi Director Nick Bianchi. “It's a meeting of two brands with shared values: design-led, ethically conscious, and unafraid to challenge the status quo. It’s about creating connection; culture; conversation.

“Partnering with Grind allows us to extend our ethos of craftsmanship, quality and great design into the café experience. Our customers can now enjoy one of the UK’s most exciting coffee brands as part of their visit to the store, hand-crafted by our experienced baristas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick adds: “Grind understands the importance of experience. Their coffee isn’t just about taste (though it’s exceptional) - it’s about sustainability, creativity and culture. It feels a natural partnership for us.”

Nick Bianchi & Grind's Dimitrios Aslanidis

Grind is on a mission to change the way we drink coffee for the better, making craft coffee accessible to more people in more places, from their cafés to your kitchen. Since opening in 2011, Grind has grown to include cafés, coffee shops, and a state-of-the-art coffee roastery. You can also find their speciality coffee online through their DTC business, in supermarkets all over the UK, in every Soho House around the world, and up 35,000ft on British Airways flights.

With ethically-sourced coffee from sustainable farms, home-compostable pods, plastic-free packaging, and their own charity, the Better Coffee Foundation®, Grind is a certified B Corp reshaping modern coffee culture with a brand built on sustainability, community, and craft expertise.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Arighi Bianchi on this new chapter,” says Kate Jeffries, Head of Grind Pro. “They’ve built something really special in Cheshire - design-led, community-driven, and a little bit iconic. It’s the perfect fit as we expand out of London.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barista-made coffee Grind coffee is now available at Caffè AB seven days a week. Arighi Bianchi will also retail Grind home-compostable pods and bean and ground coffee, for customers to enjoy at home.