A helping hand this Christmas with Burgess Hill Hamper Project

Led by Burgess Hill Town Council, the Christmas Hamper Project project sees local organisations rallying together to lend a helping hand to local families and individuals in need.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A partnership of local groups co-ordinated by Burgess Hill Town Council include: Burgess Hill Community Food Bank, Burgess Hill Youth, Burgess Hill District Lions Club and The King's Church Mid-Sussex, is calling on local businesses, schools, churches, and community members to collect essential food items to create Christmas Food Hampers.

These hampers will be delivered to approximately 260 families and individuals in the Burgess Hill area just in time for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A representative from Burgess Hill Community Food Bank stated: "We are pleased to once again be part of the Christmas Hamper Project. We are very aware that there are many local families who are finding it tough and these hampers will bring Christmas cheer, while relieving financial pressures, to the recipients.”

Christmas Hamper Project

The organising group are especially grateful for the support of local business Steve Willis Training who have kindly agreed to sponsor the hamper boxes for the next three years. This had placed a significant financial burden on the project and this generosity will secure the projects future until 2026.

Steve Willis said: "The Christmas Hamper project is such an important initiative and gives Steve Willis Training Centres a great opportunity to support our local community.

"With the cost-of-living crisis and many families living on low incomes, this is a great way to bring joy to those who need it most. We are committed to continuing our contribution to this very worthy cause over the next three years and are pleased to help make Christmas celebrations a little more enjoyable for these families."

Community members who wish to contribute can find more information on how to help by visiting the Town Council website https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/christmas-hamper-project/