A hilarious must-see piece of theatre: Verbal Diary – 5 Stars

Verbal Diary, a project originally conceived on a train to the 1984 Edinburgh Fringe by Actor, Paul Bradley, and Cult Rock Star, John Otway, has been brilliantly revitalized for a modern audience thanks to writer and comedian Tom Johnson.

The play (directed by Sara Thompson) now a testament to the enduring appeal of the underdog and power of human connection, offers a night of laughter and deeply touching moments. Making it a hilarious, must-see piece of Theatre.

The story follows photojournalist, Gordon. After his life breaks down, to escape the trauma he hurriedly moves into a flatshare which happens to be on New Year’s Day… with a pair of resolutions. 1) to document his thoughts into a diary and 2) win the affections of new flatmate, Cheryl.

Tom Johnson delivers a hysterical tour-de-force performance as Gordon. The near sold out audience are immediately on side with our leading loveable loser, channeling the frenetic energy and comedic sensibilities redolent of the 80s ‘alternative comedy’ explosion. He carefully balances the awkward enthusiasm and underlying vulnerability of a soul desperate for acceptance and recognition, ensuring the audience is wholeheartedly invested in Gordon's journey from beginning to end.

Chaos unfolds in Verbal Diary James Little, Alex J Carter and Georgie Harriet-King

James Little revels as Tristram Debris, the struggling poet/ musician. With superb comic flair, his version of fan favourite 'Beware of The Flowers Coz I'm Sure They're Gonna Get You, Yeah' has parts of the crowd singing along in unison. Alex J Carter convincingly plays both Phil the dubious flat mate, and Eric, a disturbed Boss for the local Newspaper. The latter role, laden with memorable gags, gives him playing room to stretch his comedic muscles.

All while Georgie Harriet-King brings an inviting warmth as Cheryl, perfectly capturing the "will they or won't they" tension that fuels the narrative between her and Gordon. The play really does beautifully expose the insecurity and struggle that lie beneath the surface of each character.

Placed at the side of the stage next to the magnificent, and at times wonderfully faulty, Set are live musicians, Hannah Whitbourn (cello) Charlie Skelton (fiddle) and Scutty Lee (guitar) bringing Otway's ear worms to life. The string arrangements however don't simply provide a backdrop; they actively participate in the storytelling, deepening the emotive resonance of the characters and adding a layer of feeling that words alone can't convey.

What truly elevates Verbal Diary, is its self-deprecating humour and willingness to embrace the chaotic spirit of live theatre. The ad-libs, forgotten props, and playful breaking of the fourth wall – even a mention of a trouser-related rash deemed "pivotal to the plot (not that there's much of one)" – inject a healthy dose of spontaneity and keep the audience grounded in the moment. This meta-theatrical approach not only generates laughs but also underscores the play's theme of embracing imperfection and finding comedy in the face of adversity.

Writer and Performer Tom Johnson

It’s blatant to see the successful regeneration is down to Johnson, who has brought a new lease of life to this long forgotten piece by extensively rewriting it himself. With cart blanche from the original authors of course; it's heart-warming to see that despite a generational gap between writers old and new, they have come together to produce something genuinely heart felt, bizarre and funny. I think I speak for everyone at The Norbury Theatre that afternoon when I say, Verbal Diary was all the better for having Mr Johnson at the helm; and his respect for both Bradley and Otway shone brightly.

A personal highlight actually came after the play had finished, with Johnson paying tribute to Rik Mayall. Expressing genuine gratitude for the opportunity to perform in that theatre. His modest display of admiration struck a chord with the audience, even making some teary eyed. It served as a powerful reminder of the lasting impact comedy legends and the profound connection that theatre can foster. And I imagine for some theatre goers of their own youthful dreams and inspirations. Bravo.

I'm sure Rik would have loved it.

Gracey Merritt

She/ Her