A life in art: Linda's story of art and independence

Linda has always found joy and independence in her art. Her journey started in her school days at High Wycombe Convent and High Wycombe Grammar, where she first discovered the power of creativity.

As a resident of The Heights for the past three years, Linda’s love for painting hasn’t slowed down. It’s still what keeps her feeling vibrant and independent every day.

With over 500 paintings, Linda has experimented with watercolours, acrylics, oils, and pastels—painting what she felt inspired by. She was a member of the Cookham Art Society for more than 40 years, where her work was exhibited and sold to people who connected with her vision. One of her most memorable moments was when someone commissioned her to paint a chicken—a new piece inspired by a previous painting that had captivated them. “I absolutely love to paint,” Linda says. “Everyone should try it—you don’t know what you’ve got until you try it.”

Since moving to The Heights, Linda hasn’t stopped creating. Some of her work is displayed along a corridor in one of the houses for all residents, staff, and visitors to enjoy. Her favourite piece, a painting of a cat, is a nod to her love for animals, especially cats.

Linda holding one of her paintings

Recently, Linda participated in the Downley Gardening Society’s Autumn Show, where she won second prize for her watercolour painting of a vase of flowers. For Linda, each new painting is a reminder of what makes life colourful and fulfilling.

Art has been a meaningful way for Linda to stay connected, creative, and most importantly, herself. As Sue Faulkner, Community and Lifestyle Manager shares, “Art in our care homes encourages social connection, reduces anxiety, and keeps residents engaged with what they love.” For Linda, art is her comfort—a way to keep doing what she loves, inspiring everyone around her.