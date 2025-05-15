A new chapter for Bullards Spirits

Bullards Liqueur Collection

With a name that’s been synonymous with Norwich since 1837 and a brand that’s largely built around the local area, Bullards Spirits is bringing its focus back to where it all began and rebuilding its links with the local community.

The award-winning spirits brand has a fascinating history in the area spanning six generations, producing beer and spirits for discerning tastes.

With a bar in the heart of Norwich, The Tipsy Anchor, and a tasting bar in Norwich’s flagship department store, Jarrolds, Bullards is now keen to create new and stronger roots in its home city, whilst becoming the spirit brand of choice for East Anglia based drinkers.

“Prior to Covid, 90% of our business was run through pubs, bars and restaurants but this stopped overnight when they had to close their doors,” says Rob Breakwell, Consultant Director of Bullards Spirits. “Bullards has had to refocus in the last few years and market directly to consumers to push online sales. We’re keen to rebuild our trade business now with both retail and the on-trade and we want to work specifically with businesses across the region.”

Bullards Gin Collection

Comments Sam McCarthy, Managing Director at D & F McCarthy Ltd, “Bullards and McCarthys are two family businesses entrenched in local history, so to be working together after six generations apiece is a remarkable story. Bullards’ brand is built on quality above all else, and that’s precisely the standard we aim for at McCarthys.”

Bullards originated as The Anchor Brewery in 1837, producing a range of hugely popular beers and distributing wine and spirits, becoming an established name across East Anglia, but this ceased in 1966. The brand revived itself in 2015 as Bullards Spirits, focusing on the production of handcrafted, artisanal gin and has created a name for itself, winning World’s Best London Dry Gin, Distillery of The Year and six Global Gin Guide Awards.

Bullards has recently strengthened its local links with an exclusive deal with East Anglia’s leading wholesaler, D&F McCarthy Ltd, enabling the brand to reach new customers in the retail and on-trade space. D&F McCarthy supplies quality seasonal fresh fruit & vegetables from local farms and world wide.

Bullards is now the home of luxury and sustainable gins, rum and liqueurs, all available to the on-trade and off trade. For more information on Bullards Spirits, visit the website; https://bullardsspirits.co.uk/