A pooch's paradise: Crantock in Cornwall named UK's most popular pet-friendly destination

Crantock, Cornwall

The Cornish village of Crantock has been named the UK’s most popular pet-friendly destination by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages.

Known for its dog-friendly beach and selection of eateries that welcome four-legged friends, Crantock was crowned number one after having the highest proportion of bookings that included dogs, with New Quay in Ceredigion and Rhosneigr on the Isle of Anglesey rounding out the top three.

Carnforth in Lancashire and Newborough, also on the Isle of Anglesey, complete the top five locations with their canal walks, beaches, and woodland areas offering travellers plenty to do with their canine companions.

To help holidaymakers find the perfect base for a pet-friendly staycation, Sykes’ travel experts have shared why each of the top 10 locations are ideal for dogs, alongside property recommendations for Crantock, New Quay, Rhosneigr, Carnforth, and Newborough.

Top 10 pet-friendly staycation spots:

Crantock, Cornwall New Quay, Ceredigion Rhosneigr, Isle of Anglesey Carnforth, Lancashire Newborough, Isle of Anglesey Beadnell, Northumberland Filey, North Yorkshire Cardigan, Ceredigion Nefyn, Gwynedd Amble, Northumberland

A dog-friendly haven for holidaymakers, Crantock in Cornwall offers year-round access to its stunning sandy beach where dogs can roam freely. The village also boasts several pubs and cafés, such as the Bowgie Inn, which welcomes four-legged friends and offers free dog treats to keep them content.

Guests looking to explore Crantock with their dog in tow can stay at Tresawle, a quaint detached holiday home which sleeps six. Complete with two sitting rooms, a woodburning stove, and comforting interiors, the property inspires calm and allows holidaymakers to truly unwind. And for the pooches, there’s a lawned garden to explore.

New Quay, Ceredigion

The second most pet-friendly staycation destination - New Quay in Ceredigion - has several beaches that welcome dogs, including Traeth Gwyn.

With coastal paths and a relaxed seaside atmosphere, New Quay is any dog’s dream holiday. Owners can make the most of the local cafés and pubs, including The Cambrian, many of which happily accommodate pets with outdoor seating and water bowls.

For a great base in this pooch paradise, try Ty Ni, a contemporary six-bedroom property resting close to the centre of New Quay and which welcomes two pets. There’s plenty for the whole family to enjoy at the property, with pottery classes available to book, a selection of board games, and even a private chef for hire.

Rhosneigr, Isle of Anglesey

Dogs and owners alike will be in their element in Rhosneigr, a village located on the Isle of Anglesey, where canines can explore beaches like Traeth Llydan and Traeth Crigyll with their stretches of sand and rock pools.

Nearby, Beaumaris Castle welcomes dogs on its ground floor and to refuel after a busy day, holidaymakers and their four-legged friends can head to popular restaurant, The Oystercatcher, where dogs are permitted both inside and out.

For a place to rest your head, there’s Bryn Tirion, a welcoming holiday home from which guests can glimpse the Anglesey coast, with the dog-friendly beach of Traeth Crigyll just a short walk away. After a day exploring the island with their furry friend, holidaymakers can relax in front of the woodburning stove, settling in to watch their favourite film together.

Carnforth, Lancashire

With easy access to a variety of countryside and canal walks - and a selection of pooch approved pubs and cafés such as The Canal Turn - it’s no wonder Carnforth in Lancashire has been named a dog-friendly staycation destination. Home to coastal spots like Morecombe Bay, travellers can take their pups for a stroll along the sand before indulging in an ice cream.

Accommodation options include 1 Netherbeck Barn, a unique holiday property that adjoins to a railway branch, allowing guests and their dogs to watch the steam trains go by. The pretty stone-built property has all the amenities needed for a comfortable stay, including a games room with snooker and air hockey tables.

Newborough, Isle of Anglesey

Newborough on the Isle of Anglesey is a dog-friendly gem, with Newborough beach and forest offering a sandy shoreline and woodland trails to explore. While some restrictions apply during peak summer months, much of the space remains accessible to pets year-round and the village also has welcoming cafés and picnic spots.

Gwel y Rhos, a characterful, stone-built property situated a few moments away Newborough, is an ideal base for a pooch-perfect staycation. The property seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary, with exposed beams that frame the sleek, modern furniture. And, being all-ground floor, its super convenient for dog owners.

Beadnell, Northumberland

Beadnell in Northumberland is a dog-friendly coastal village known for its wide, sandy beach where dogs are welcome year-round. The area also has an array of pet-friendly pubs and cafés, such as The Craster Arms, which offers a warm welcome to furry companions.

Filey, North Yorkshire

The dog-friendly seaside town of Filey is home to scenic clifftop walks along the Cleveland Way, perfect for a long dog walk. For the foodies, there are several pet-friendly restaurants and pubs such as The Brown Room, which is famous for its fish and chips, a staple when by the sea.

Cardigan, Ceredigion

With its mix of coast, countryside, and canine-friendly amenities, Cardigan in Ceredigion is a prime staycation destination for even the pickiest pooch. The town boasts dog-friendly cafés, riverside walks, and attractions like Cardigan Castle where dogs are allowed in the grounds with their owners.

Nefyn, Gwynedd

Nefyn in Gwynedd is the perfect location for dog owners to explore. The coastal village offers stunning walks along the Llyn Peninsula and stretches of the beach are dog-friendly too. What’s more, the popular eatery of The Cliffs also welcomes canine companions and has beautiful sea views to take in while enjoying some classic pub grub or a pizza from their impressive selection.

Amble, Northumberland

Amble in Northumberland is also wonderfully dog friendly. The town boasts several beaches which allow access to furry friends, including Amble Links and parts of nearby Warkworth Beach. Many local cafés, pubs, and even boat tours welcome four-legged companions, making it easy for visitors to explore the area without leaving their furry friends behind.

