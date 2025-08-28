Founded in the year 2000, Principals Iain and Lisa Gordon set out to secure Stagecoach Medway’s reputation as one of the leading performing arts schools in the UK. Successfully nurturing thousands of students in acting, singing, and dance with classes providing high-quality performing arts training that also give children the confidence, resilience, and creativity to thrive “beyond the stage.”

The school’s first home was at The Brook Theatre in Chatham, where experienced Director, Teacher and Choreographer Lisa and Film Industry Location Manager Iain brought a wealth of professional industry experience into their teaching. The school remained at The Brook for over 23 years and in 2023 the school moved to The Robert Napier School in Gillingham while the theatre undergoes a major refurbishment (due to reopen in 2027).

Over the years, Stagecoach Medway Alumni have gone on to perform globally. Notably in London’s West End, on International tours and on Television. Recent highlights include:

Katie, who worked on Matilda the Movie as a choreography swing covering over 200 roles and is now appearing in the upcoming Paddington Musical at the Savoy Theatre. She has also been nominated for an Olivier Award.

Tia, who has played lead roles in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and 42nd Street.

Elinor, now working as a production singer for MSC Cruises.

Younger students have reached the final audition stages for major West End productions like Oliver!

Stagecoach Medway also celebrate past students who have gone on to succeed in other fields. For example, Ellie (after 12 years with Stagecoach Medway) has just graduated from Central Saint Martins in Fine Art and is releasing her own music tracks, while Abeeran, who attended for 11 years, has qualified as a junior doctor training as a neurosurgeon.

Principal Iain’s mission statement has remained constant: "This anniversary is not just a milestone for Stagecoach Medway, it is a celebration of 25 years of creativity and community in the Medway towns. Thousands of families have trusted us with their children’s development, and we have seen students go on to extraordinary things both inside and outside of the arts. Stagecoach Medway turning 25 highlights the lasting impact that performing arts can have on young people’s lives. From Olivier Award nominations and West End roles to doctors, graduates, and young professionals across many industries, Stagecoach Medway has been a springboard for opportunity for a quarter of a century."

Stagecoach Medway also run dedicated “Further Stages” classes for students aiming for professional careers, helping prepare them for entry to schools like Sylvia Young, The BRIT School, Rose Bruford, and Performers College. Many of their teachers, such as Natasha Cole (LAMDA tutor with a 100% Merit and Distinction pass rate), Lorna Thomas (a choreographer for TV and stage), and Emma Willis (Dance Captain for Spillers Productions), bring real industry credibility and energy into the school each week.

Principal Lisa wishes all young people could benefit from Stagecoach: Stagecoach Medway is about much more than just creating performers. Our ethos is “Creative Courage for Life,” and that’s at the heart of everything we do. Students learn transferable skills like teamwork, confidence, and communication that stay with them for life, whether or not they pursue a career in the arts.’

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Medway please visit stagecoach.co.uk/medway or call Principal Iain Gordon on 07801 350236.

