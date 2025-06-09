A school transformed: Cliff Park celebrates Ofsted success

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, part of Ormiston Academies Trust, has been rated ‘Good’ across all areas by Ofsted, marking a major milestone in the school’s transformation journey.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In just two-and-a-half years since its last inspection, when it was rated ‘Requires Improvement’, the secondary academy in Gorleston has made what Ofsted inspectors described as “marked” improvements.

The latest report is full of praise for the school’s achievements. Inspectors highlighted its “ambitious curriculum” which empowers students to “discover, create, thrive and achieve”, alongside a “meticulously planned” personal development programme delivering “a wealth of life experiences” for students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors also commended the school’s high expectations and culture of “everyday excellent behaviour”, noting “pupils behave well in lessons and around the school” and “consistently show respect to their peers and adults”.

Principal Harry French and students at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy

This outcome reflects the school’s sustained efforts to raise standards and provide students with the support and opportunities they need to succeed academically and personally. The report highlighted how students “enjoy coming to school and are highly positive about the changes” made in recent years.

Other key highlights from the report include:

The “revised lesson structure has had a notable impact on pupils’ learning and behaviour”.

“Pupils state that they like the new lesson structure as this supports their learning.”

“The school’s support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is carefully considered.”

“The school prioritises reading to enable pupils to fully access the curriculum.” “This helps pupils to become increasingly confident and fluent readers.”

“Pupils benefit from helpful and timely careers advice which supports and promotes their aspirations for the future.”

“The school has threaded specific links to the context of the local maritime industry through curriculum subjects. This helps pupils see the relevance of subjects to potential future careers.

“Well trained staff support pupils’ individual needs well.”

“The number of opportunities for pupils to extend their talents and interests has increased over the last two years.”

“Pupil leadership roles include prefects, school councillors and wellbeing ambassadors. These roles help pupils prepare to take on responsibilities in their future lives.”

“Pupils’ attendance has improved significantly.”

“Staff have a very positive attitude towards the improvements driven by leaders.”

“The trust provides strong support to the school to drive improvements.”

The school remains fully committed to continuing its upward trajectory, with a clear focus on driving further improvement to ensure students receive the very best educational opportunities.

Tell us your news

Harry French, Principal of Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive a ‘Good’ judgement across the board from Ofsted. This report is an important recognition of the hard work and dedication of our students, staff and wider school community over recent years, which have made this positive report possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve worked tirelessly to raise expectations, strengthen our curriculum and foster a caring and ambitious culture that supports every student to thrive. I want to thank our staff, families and, our students for their commitment and positivity as we continue to build on this success.”

Aron Whiles, Education Director for the East at Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “Congratulations to Harry and the team at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy. This is a fantastic achievement that reflects the school’s unwavering focus on high standards, inclusivity and opportunity for all.

“The school’s positive transformation journey is testament to the strength of leadership and the collaborative spirit of the whole school community. We are excited to see Cliff Park continue to go from strength to strength.”