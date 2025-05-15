A stitch in time: Vet saves cat with emergency surgery after he swallows a needle and thread

The sewing needle and thread removed from Daz's stomach

A cat was lucky to survive after swallowing a sewing needle and thread right in front of her owner.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Nelson had been sewing a button on and was stunned when three-year-old rescue Daz jumped up and gulped down the needle.

Realising the potentially deadly dangers Jo, from North Norfolk, rushed Daz straight to Taverham Veterinary Hospital in Norwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially it was hoped that the needle would be easily retrievable. But when X-rays showed it had lodged in the stomach and there was a real risk of it causing a fatal puncture, vets had to operate to save the day.

Daz asleep

“Because I hate sewing, I very rarely have a needle out,” said Jo, who also has two other rescue cats from Norfolk animal charity PACT.

“I was sitting at the dressing table when Daz walked in the room, jumped up as I put the needle and thread down and just ate it.

“She’s used to me taking things she really shouldn’t have off her, so she swallowed really quickly as I reached out. It happened in a split second and was such a surreal thing, but it was horrific as I knew straight away just how dangerous it could be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I needed to get her to the vets just as quickly as possible.”

Daz's x-ray

Jo called Taverham, part of the Pet Health Club network of vets, and was told to rush her straight in.

Daz was sedated to allow for a thorough examination, with the hope being that the needle may still be accessible non-invasively with a gastroscope. But X-rays showed it had moved to the stomach where there was a real risk of it causing major problems.

“We opted to operate rather than go gastroscopically as we were worried we wouldn’t be able to find it very easily in amongst all the food,” said vet Noemi Nemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we located the needle, still with the thread attached, it was caught up in a hairball. If we hadn’t operated, then it could have caused a perforation of the intestine or stomach. That could have resulted in septic peritonitis which can be fatal.

Vet Noemi Nimes with Daz after his surgery

“It’s the first time I’ve had to operate to remove a needle and Daz was just lucky Jo saw her eat it.”

Daz spent the night under observation at the clinic before being allowed home to convalesce. Despite having gone through major surgery, she was soon eating and is now back to normal.

“We knew it could have pierced something if we risked waiting for it to perhaps come through her naturally,” said Jo. “So, I think the chances of her dying without the surgery would have been massive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team at Taverham handled everything so well and gave us confidence and we’re just grateful what they did for Daz. It was a really scary situation and it’s given me the perfect excuse never to sew again.”

Taverham is part of Pet Health Club, a preventative healthcare service and nationwide network of veterinary practices.

Owners who join the Pet Health Club Plus receive unlimited consultations and are also covered for regular, routine treatments, including vaccinations, health checks, and flea, worm and parasite treatments.