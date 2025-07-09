Abingdon care home wins prestigious award

The Winner Is

An Abingdon care home is celebrating after being named team of the year at the Oxfordshire Care Awards.

Bridge House Care Home, on Thames View, which provides high quality residential, nursing, palliative and specialist dementia care, won the award in recognition of their outstanding person-centred care and deep community connections.

The 71-bed home, which is rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, is led by former dementia nurse specialist Marta Leszko, who paid tribute to the team following the win.

“This award shows the passion, compassion, and unity of our team,” Marta said.

“Every member of Bridge House goes above and beyond—not just in delivering outstanding care, but in creating meaningful connections and ensuring our residents feel truly valued.”

The home’s community outreach programme, Friends of Bridge House, includes more than 70 local partnerships, bringing residents into the heart of Abingdon life through events such as tea parties, community art exhibitions, cultural cafés, and sustainability projects like the Repairs Café.

The team also runs the Butterfly Memory Café with support from Dementia Oxfordshire and Dementia Friendly Abingdon, which provides a welcoming space for people living with dementia and their carers.

“Bridge House is a trailblazer in the Oxfordshire community,” said Ariya Nair of Sobell House Hospice.

“They’ve raised over £13,500 for us and continue to support our work in so many ways. Their passion and commitment to care and community is remarkable.”

The team have been recognised before, winning the Care Team Award at the National Care Awards 2023 and the Great British Care Awards 2023.

Victoria Middleton, from Abingdon School, said: “Students and teachers really value our link with Bridge House.

“Weekly visits and termly tea parties have built lasting connections that benefit everyone involved.”

The team at the home, which holds Platinum accreditation from the Gold Standards Framework for end-of-life care, have also made numerous wishes come true for residents including Disney themed Christmas lights parades and classic car shows.

“The team are always attentive and put residents first. You can feel the joy in the home—it’s a special place,” added volunteer Ray Glover.

The home also runs The Riverly Club, a luxury members club for the over 55s where members are able to join the home’s residents to enjoy the club’s facilities, and also has a mini bus for residents to take trips with their family.

“I couldn't be prouder of the team for creating a vibrant and inclusive environment where every resident is supported to live with happiness and purpose,” Marta added.

“From care to housekeeping to lifestyles, every department works together to ensure residents enjoy a fulfilling and enriched life.”