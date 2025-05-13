Acrisure UK Broking announces strategic senior hires

User (UGC) Submitted

Acrisure UK Broking has announced a trio of senior appointments aimed at accelerating its UK Retail expansion, just days after revealing plans to rebrand all its UK broking entities under the Acrisure name by the end of 2025.

The unified brand is expected to support organic growth, broker confidence, and talent acquisition across the UK.

The appointments demonstrate Acrisure’s intent to strengthen its position in key UK regions while enhancing specialisms across both commercial and private client markets.

Gary Green joins Acrisure’s MGA, Sutton Specialist Risks (SSR) to spearhead 2Vision, a new specialist unit catering to regional brokers supporting SMEs. SSR’s 2Vision will offer tailored cover for Professional Liability, Directors’ and Officers’ Liability, Commercial Combined, and Standalone Terrorism risks—sectors that continue to grow in complexity and regulatory scrutiny. Gary will also open Acrisure’s first office in Chelmsford, Essex, which will be for SSR. With over 40 years’ experience in the insurance sector, Gary joins Acrisure from Angel Risk Management (SME underwriters for AXA XL).

Tom Brown has been appointed to lead the former Hine Insurance business, now under Jeff Hobson, Regional Director in the North and CEO of Eleven Network. Tom was previously Broking Director at Lothbury and brings regional market knowledge and leadership in broking strategy.

Scott Feltham joins the Southern management team under Sally Swann, Regional Director of the South, Acrisure UK Broking, as Private Clients Development Director, tasked with strengthening Acrisure’s High Net Worth (HNW) and Family Office proposition. He brings over 20 years’ experience in overseeing and arranging complex insurance and risk management programmes for Ultra High Net Worth and HNW families and individuals across a wide spectrum of exposures.

Acrisure’s UK strategy, which combines deep regional roots with global backing and innovation, positions it to meet evolving client expectations while offering compelling opportunities for partner brokers and advisors.

Mark McIlquham, UK CEO Acrisure, commented: “To maintain our momentum, we must keep investing in talent that can bring fresh energy, insight, and depth to the business. These appointments are a reflection of that commitment—and a signal to the market that we’re not slowing down. Perhaps most telling is that leading figures are now seeking us out. We have a genuinely unique culture and are building something special not only in the UK but on a global scale.”