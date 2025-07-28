Adoption Matters supporters host Garden Party which raises over £1,000 for the children's charity

Members of the Adoption Matters team were present on the day.

On Saturday 28th June 2025, Adoption Matters supporters, Kate and Martin Slack, hosted a garden party in aid of the children’s charity which has raised over £1,000.

Kate and Martin opened up the beautiful grounds of their home in Ashton Hayes, near Chester, and welcomed over 80 people for an afternoon of family fun.

Adopter families and members of the public enjoyed the beautiful woodlands of Ashton Grange, a forest school hosted by Cheshire Forest School and entertainment from children’s entertainer Andy Green.

There were also opportunities for visitors to indulge in some tasty treats, as local villagers, along with Kate, baked up some goods.

Annie O’Neill, the Adoption Matters Fundraising and Relationship Manager, commented:

“We are so thankful to Kate and Martin as they are always so generous in their support of our children’s charity.

“This is now the fifth time that they have opened up their beautiful home and gardens to host this event and we are truly grateful for that – our attendees always love it and so do we.”

All funds raised will go towards more support for adoptive families, adopted adults and birth families.

