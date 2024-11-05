AFBI honoured for sustainability excellence at All-Ireland Sustainability Awards

AFBI, the Agri Food and Biosciences Institute, was crowned winner of the Green Marketing/Stakeholder Engagement Initiative of the Year at the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards, held at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club in Belfast.

The Co. Antrim company demonstrates a commitment to creating a more sustainable future, driving innovation and positive environmental impact.

Other winners in Northern Ireland included AG Paving + Building Limited who won Green Exporter of the Year. Plaswire Limited was commended for its Waste Resource Management and Circular Economy Initiative, while Killeavy Castle Estate was recognised for its Sustainable Tourism, adding to a bumper year of sustainability awards.

Now in its second year, the awards recognise businesses who have an unwavering commitment to sustainability across Ireland, in a diverse range of industries, including tourism and hospitality, manufacturing, technology, social enterprise and more.

Pictured at the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards 2024 held at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club is Gold winner of the Green Marketing/Stakeholder Engagement Initiative of the year Kathryn Gilmore, AFBI with Award Sponsor Sally O’Kane, Founder of SOK Consulting.

With sustainability high on the agenda for all businesses, the awards received a record number of entries across Ireland, but it was agri business AFBI that was recognised for its development and delivery of successful green marketing initiatives, which engage with stakeholders and encourage a more sustainable lifestyle.

Organised by Triterra, and supported by ClimeAction, the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards highlight organisations that are setting ambitious goals and finding innovative ways to deliver sustainable solutions.

Commenting on this year’s awards, Director of Triterra, Danielle McCormick, said: "We are proud to celebrate the achievements of AFBI, who exemplify how a business can lead the way in implementing innovative, eco-friendly practices while still delivering exceptional quality and service.”

“By championing environmental responsibility, they are not only helping to protect our planet but also inspiring others to follow in their footsteps. Congratulations to AFBI for their well-deserved recognition."

For more information on the All-Ireland Sustainability Awards please visit www.allirelandsustainability.com or contact Danielle McCormick at [email protected]