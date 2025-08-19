Affordable homes partnership delivers £11,000 to March-based youth charity

Allison Homes has donated £11,000 to local charity Young People March, working closely with partner Accent Housing to select a cause that would most benefit the local community where their partnership is delivering 110 affordable homes at the new Upwell Meadows development in March, Cambridgeshire.

The donation was formally presented at a cheque presentation event at the youth centre on City Road in March on August 13.

The donation has been funded by Allison Homes through its Partnerships Charitable Scheme, which commits £100 for every home built on Partnerships developments.

With 110 homes in the scheme, the total donation directly reflects the scale of the development. Upwell Meadows, located off Upwell Road, will feature a mix of one to four-bedroom homes, all available through affordable rent or shared ownership, and will contribute approximately £300,000 towards local infrastructure improvements, including highways, healthcare, library services, and footpaths.

More than one hectare of public open space is planned, with a new play area, native landscaping, and upgrades to the public footpath along the southern boundary. All homes will be equipped with electric vehicle charging points and solar panels, achieving a minimum EPC rating of B. Construction began earlier this year, with foundations being laid in May.

The decision to support Young People March was made jointly by Allison Homes and Accent, reflecting their shared commitment to ensuring the benefits of the development extend to the wider community.

At the cheque presentation, James Pennington, Partnerships and Investments Director at Allison Homes, said: “We pride ourselves on being a homebuilder you can trust. It's about more than just delivering high-quality homes - we want to make a positive impact in the communities where we build.

"Through the Allison Partnerships Charitable Scheme, we support local groups like Young People March, and it’s been important to work closely with Accent to ensure our values are aligned and this donation truly benefits the community.”

Azhar Ahmed, Assistant Development Director (East) at Accent Homes, said: “Providing affordable homes is just one part of our role in the community. Supporting organisations like Young People March helps to ensure that local young people have opportunities and support as they grow up. We’re very pleased to work with Allison Homes to make this possible.”

The donation will be invaluable in helping the charity deliver more life skills sessions, mental health support, and greater access to equipment and safe spaces for young people. Laura (a former member, volunteer, and staff member) emphasised the value of the drop-in sessions for keeping young people safe, engaged, and off the streets.

A variety of engaging and educational programmes are now being planned using the donation, beginning with music workshops designed to help young people develop new skills. Further initiatives will be introduced throughout the year to continue supporting the diverse interests and needs of the centre’s members.

Sarah Housley-Stott, Centre Manager at Young People March, said: “We are delighted to receive this donation. It will make a real difference to the young people who use our centre, helping us to expand our activities and improve our facilities.

"What’s particularly nice, is that our members have been involved in deciding how the money will be used, so the support will go directly towards what matters most to them. We’re very grateful to Allison Homes and Accent Housing for recognising the value of investing in young people in March.”

The donation is the latest example of how the Upwell Meadows development is intended to benefit the whole community, not just through affordable housing, but also by supporting local services and opportunities for young people.