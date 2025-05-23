Air force veteran celebrates 100th birthday at Southampton care home

Stella Cotton with her daughter Janice Doland on her 100th birthday at Carpathia Grange

A retired Women’s Auxiliary Air Force veteran, living at a care home in Southampton, has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Stella Cotton marked the very special milestone with family, friends and team members at Care UK’s Carpathia Grange, on Southampton Road, Hythe, where she lives.

In true birthday fashion, the team decorated the home’s lounge with balloons and banners and Stella was presented with a huge birthday cake complete with cat design – Stella’s favourite animal.

Stella was born on 18th May 1925 in London. At just 17 years old, she joined the Women’s Junior Air Corps as a cadet and served through the war until 1944, when she then upped ranks and joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF).

Stella cuts the cake with daughter Janice

The WAAF was the female equivalent of the RAF, which performed non-combat roles during World War II. The ladies plotted enemy aircraft, maintained aircraft, drove VIPs and broke codes, among other roles. Stella worked as a wireless operator for many years.

A smart uniform, three weeks leave a year and free travel permits added to the benefits of being in the WAAF, even if food and amenities could frequently be stark and uncomfortable.

After the war, Stella began working in an office until her retirement. She was married to Maurice Cotton, known as Tony, and in 1954 they had one daughter, Janice, who visits her mother regularly at Carpathia Grange. Stella moved into the care home in 2020, where she enjoys reading, jigsaws, crosswords and gardening.

Stella’s daughter Janice Doland said: “Mum is a kind, loving and quiet lady, and we have lots of memories to hold on to. Mum has lived a long and happy life and enjoys every day she spends at Carpathia Grange.

A special birthday celebration was held for Stella on her 100th birthday

“It amazes me every day how my mum engages in conversations and activities that she wouldn't have participated in before.”

Jodie Farr, Home Manager at Carpathia Grange, said: “Stella is a much-loved resident who has lived a colourful life, with some truly fascinating experiences in the WAAF. We were excited to organise a special birthday to celebrate her newly minted centenarian status.

“The team worked tirelessly to make sure her day was one to remember, and we would like to thank everyone who came along to wish Stella a happy birthday.

“It was a day of honouring all of Stella’s life achievements and one we will not forget for a long time to come. A very happy birthday, Stella!”

