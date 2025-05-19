Aldi employee to take on world’s highest marathon to support Teenage Cancer Trust

Aldi Scotland’s most adventurous employee is taking fundraising to new heights as he prepares to complete the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon to raise vital funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Brian Hampton, Deputy Store Manager at Aldi’s Aviemore store, will run the gruelling 26.2 mile race from Everest Base Camp on Thursday, May 29, tackling the highest marathon on earth.

Taking place at an altitude of over 5,000 metres, the race starts just below the world’s tallest peak and descends through treacherous mountain terrain, passing through remote Sherpa villages and rugged Himalayan trails.

The Everest Marathon is renowned as one of the world’s most extreme endurance events, with oxygen levels around 50% lower than sea level, challenging even the most experienced runners.

Brian Hampton (previous marathon)

This will be Brian’s 31st marathon, having completed his first in Bournemouth in 2013. The Everest Marathon adds to his already impressive résumé, which includes the Crystal Mine Marathon in Germany – which takes place 500m under the surface of the earth in an old salt mine tunnel – which he completed in February.

A true running enthusiast, Brian has also completed 98 half-marathons, and plans to reach 100 this year.

However, Brian said this marathon may be his toughest yet: “Having run the lowest marathon in the world, the Dead Sea Marathon in Israel, I thought I would give the highest marathon a go.

“Running at high altitude is unlike anything I’ve ever done before. Just getting to the starting line requires a two-week trek through the Himalayas to help acclimatise. It’s going to be a huge mental and physical challenge, but I’m doing it for an incredible cause.”

Brian Hampton (training)

In preparation for his latest challenge, Bryan has worn an altitude mask throughout his training programme to mimic the conditions he will experience at the high altitudes of Everest.

Since joining Aldi in 2019, Brian has raised almost £4,000 through his running efforts in support of Teenage Cancer Trust, which provides life-changing support to young people facing cancer across the UK.

Brian said: “Teenage Cancer Trust is a charity that’s always been close to my heart. I’ve been blown away by the support from both colleagues and customers. With the Everest Marathon, I want to push myself further than ever before and raise even more money for this fantastic cause.

“I’d really like to thank my family, Jo Abernethy at JLA physio and all the staff at Badenoch Leisure Centre in Kingussie which is where I do a lot of my training. I know I’ve certainly turned a few heads when other gym users see me in my altitude mask!”

Aldi’s partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust began in 2017. Last year, the supermarket extended its fundraising target to £15 million by 2027 after reaching its initial £10 million goal three years ahead of schedule.

Sandy Mitchell, Regional Managing Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “Brian’s efforts are nothing short of inspiring. Tackling the Everest Marathon is an extraordinary feat, and we’re proud to support him as he takes on this challenge for Teenage Cancer Trust. His dedication reflects Aldi’s ongoing commitment to making a difference in our communities."

Sarah Smith, Partnership Manager, Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Brian for the incredible dedication and support he’s shown Teenage Cancer Trust over the years. His fundraising efforts have made a real difference in the lives of the young people with cancer we support, and we’re truly grateful for his passion and commitment to ensuring no young person faces cancer alone. We’ll be cheering Brian on from afar and wish him all the best of luck for his next adventure!”

Members of the public are encouraged to show their support by donating via Brian’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/brian-hampton-72.