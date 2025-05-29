Aldi to open ten new stores this summer
The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which now has more than 1,050 stores, will be opening new stores in areas such as Oldbury in the West Midlands, Fulham Broadway in London and Brighouse in West Yorkshire.
New stores will also be coming to the likes of Caterham in Surrey and Deeside in Wales, while shoppers in Herne Bay in Kent and Ancoats in Manchester will be among those to see their stores undergo enhancements.
The openings form part of Aldi’s long-term target to have 1,500 UK stores as it looks to bring its low prices to even more shoppers – with the supermarket set to invest £650 million expanding its footprint this year alone.
Each new store opening will create around 40 new jobs, all with market-leading levels of pay, boosting employment opportunities within local areas.
Jonathan eale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, our goal is to ensure everyone has access to high-quality food at unbeatable prices, and we’re committed to achieving that with our ambitious store opening plans.
“We’re targeting 40 new store openings in 2025, while many of our current stores will also be getting a refresh to enhance the customer experience, meaning we can consistently offer the best value for money to even more shoppers across the UK.”
Aldi Store Assistants received a pay increase earlier this year, with hourly rates increasing to at least £12.75 and £14.05 within the M25, maintaining Aldi’s position as Britain’s best-paying supermarket.
It has also committed to a further pay increase for store colleagues from September 2025, taking its minimum rates of pay to £12.85 per hour nationally and £14.16 per hour for those within the M25.
Aldi is also the only supermarket to offer all colleagues paid breaks, which is worth approximately £1,370 a year for the average store colleague.
List of new store locations opening in the coming months:
- Brighouse, West Yorkshire
- Oldbury, West Midlands
- Caterham, Surrey
- Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Deeside, Wales
- Fulham Broadway, London
- Diss, Norfolk
- Hilton, Derbyshire
- West Denton, Newcastle
- Market Harborough, Leicestershire
List of stores getting a refresh in the coming months:
- Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire
- Herne Bay, Kent
- Aigburth, Liverpool
- Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent
- Southampton, Hampshire
- St Marys Gate, Sheffield
- Weymouth, Dorset
- Ancoats, Manchester
- Ayr, Scotland
- Northampton, East Midlands
- Nuneaton, Warwickshire
- Lye, Dudley
- Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear
- Inverness, Scotland
- Norwich, Norfolk
- Horwich, Greater Manchester
- Glastonbury, Somerset
- Darlington, County Durham
- Sandbach, Cheshire
- Bingley, West Yorkshire
- Cowdenbeath, Scotland
- Salisbury, Wiltshire
- Murdishaw, Cheshire
- Romiley, Greater Manchester
- Clevedon, North Somerset
- Hexham, Northumberland
- Louth, Lincolnshire
- Cupar, Scotland
- Burton On Trent, Staffordshire
- Chelmsford, Essex