Almost 100 young people empowered by Young Entrepreneurs Programme in North Essex

The North Essex Economic Board’s (NEEB) Young Entrepreneurs Programme continues to go from strength to strength, with nearly 100 young business owners across the region already benefitting from tailored support and development opportunities. As anticipation builds for our Celebrating Young Entrepreneurs event happening this month, they’re celebrating the impact our free programme is already having on young people in the region.

The Young Entrepreneurs Programme is designed to support and inspire the next generation of business leaders across North Essex – aligning with the key strategic aims of the North Essex Economic Board to spur economic growth and opportunities for residents in the region. The Young Entrepreneurs programme offers aspiring young entrepreneurs aged 16-30 the tools, exposure and support they need to start and grow their own businesses.

Through two fully funded start up support programmes, delivered by business experts at Earniversity and Rebel+, the Young Entrepreneurs programme offers vital business and money-making skills that equip the next generation with the tools to succeed in their ambitions. Earniversity, a 6-week fast track programme for 13-18 year olds, covers topics such as ecommerce and digital businesses and foundation sales skills – and has already had positive uptake from schools and colleges in North Essex. Access to Rebel+ is free for young people aged up to 30 years old – offering flexible learning opportunities through the online platform, covering everything from setting up to the day to day running of a business. So far, almost 100 young people across North Essex have benefitted from the programmes.

Delivered in partnership with Earniversity – a dynamic initiative for 13–18-year-olds – and Rebel+ Online Business School for 16-30 year olds, the programme has provided practical training, business education, and mentorship to the next generation of entrepreneurs. Participants have learned how to start and grow businesses, build confidence, and turn ideas into viable enterprises.

Supporting the next generation of business leaders

Also fully funded through the programme, young market traders in North Essex have benefitted, too – having the opportunity to test their product and services in real market conditions in their local communities, and access to free annual memberships with the National Market Trader Federation which affords them liability insurance and further support as they grow. Young market traders are also eligible to apply for £200 grants in seed funding through the programme – removing barriers to securing key materials for launching their market trading business.

Gaining in momentum, the success of the Young Entrepreneurs programme will be celebrated in style on 21 May 2025 at The Plaza in Braintree with an interactive learning and networking event. The upcoming ‘Celebrating Young Entrepreneurs’ event will shine a spotlight on participants of the overall Young Entrepreneurs programme, as well as feature mini-workshops from Rebel+ and engaging speeches from Mathew Parkins, CEO of The AI Guys and Harrison Cantel, founder of H Creative – who are inspiring young business leaders themselves.

Want to come along and show your support for the next generation of entrepreneurs in North Essex, and learn something new from the guest speakers? Existing business owners from across Essex are welcome to register to join the event!

For more information on the Young Entrepreneurs programme or to register for the Celebrating Young Entrepreneurs event, visit https://neeb.org.uk/home/young-entrepreneurs/