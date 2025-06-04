Altitude founder Jenni Donato has been nominated for the Novi Innovator of the year award 2025
Altitude, a groundbreaking, women-led, immersive coaching experience with a supporting team of seasoned business growth experts designed to help women streamline and elevate their businesses to new heights has helped women not just here in the UK but internationally too. At the heart of this movement is Donato, a certified mindset and business coach who has turned her personal journey into a launchpad for others.
“I’m truly honored to be nominated,” said Donato. “Altitude was born from the belief that with the right support, women can achieve extraordinary things—not just in business, but in life. Being recognised for innovation means we’re not just helping individuals; we’re reshaping the entrepreneurial landscape.”
The Innovator of the Year award celebrates bold thinkers and change-makers who have demonstrated creativity, originality, and measurable success in their ventures. Nominees are selected based on their ability to deliver transformative results while challenging conventional approaches.
Under Donato’s leadership, Altitude has helped numerous women gain clarity, confidence, and momentum to grow successful businesses aligned with their values. With a commitment to mentorship, real-world strategy, and community, Donato continues to be a powerful advocate for sustainable, female-led innovation.
The Novi Awards ceremony will take place 21st November 2025 at Londoner Hotel, bringing together some of the most dynamic and forward-thinking leaders in the entrepreneurial field.
To find out how you can work with Jenni to elevate your business head to Altitude