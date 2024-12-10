Alton Towers Resort and Rays of Sunshine unite to create festive magic for families this Christmas

Alton Towers Resort helped deliver festive cheer alongside Rays of Sunshine children’s charity as it opened the doors to the UK’s only CBeebies Land early for more than 50 seriously ill children and their families.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Getting exclusive access to the park one hour before it opened to the public, families were able to experience their favourite rides in CBeebies Land including Get Set Go Tree Top Adventure, In The Night Garden Magical Boat Ride and many more.

Throughout the year, Rays of Sunshine brightens the lives of more than 85,000 seriously ill children across the UK, granting wishes to those who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exclusive VIP access to the park also included welcomes from a handful of special guests, including Santa and his elves and an array of CBeebies Land favourites. This included Bluey and the loveable Heeler family, who are celebrating their first Christmas at the Resort.

Alton Towers Resort staff unite to welcome over 50 seriously ill children for a day of festive fun

In addition to this, families also got the chance to experience everything Christmas at Alton Towers Resort has to offer, including all-new live entertainment in the form of its festive live show, the Sprout that Saved Christmas and more family-friendly rides and attractions.

Amy Chambers, Director of Fundraising & Communications at Rays of Sunshine, said: "Special events like this are so important for families with seriously ill children, they help bring people together who have faced similar experiences and create special memories away from hospitals and treatment.

"We're so grateful to the Alton Towers Resort team for welcoming our families – giving them exclusive access to CBeebies Land, as well as experience all the extra unforgettable festive fun in the park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director at Alton Towers Resort said: “Christmas is a time for spreading joy and what better way to do that than to work alongside Rays of Sunshine to help deliver a special day for these incredible families.

Alton Towers Resort and Rays of Sunshine bring festive fun to over 50 seriously ill children.

“The charity is all about brightening lives and we too share that vision.

“Seeing the faces of our guests light up as they created new memories - from meeting Santa and his elves, to having exclusive access to the brilliant rides and attractions in CBeebies Land - truly highlights the power of fantastical festive fun.”

Rays of Sunshine are dedicated to granting wishes and creating magical experiences for seriously ill children, working in tandem with Alton Towers Resort’s parent charity, Merlin’s Magic Wand, to offer magical days out for families year-round. Together, they offer uplifting and unique opportunities that allow children to escape their challenges and create unforgettable memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Yarrall was one of the Resort’s VIP guests, visiting the special event alongside her five-year-old son, Owen, who was diagnosed with Wilms cancer. She said: “It’s been great to have this special day with Rays of Sunshine and Alton Towers Resort.

Alton Towers Resort and Rays of Sunshine bring festive fun to over 50 seriously ill children.

“It was unexpected and it really brought a bit of sunshine for us at this time. Our son Owen was diagnosed with Wilms cancer, we’d just finished treatment and then we had a relapse which hit us quite hard. It’s been lovely to have this moment of fun amongst it all.”