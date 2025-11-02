American Idol Star Casey McQuillen Brings Empowering Anti-Bullying Tour to UK Schools

Casey McQuillen

American singer-songwriter and American Idol alum Casey McQuillen is set to visit schools across the UK this November, bringing her powerful message of kindness, confidence, and self-worth to young people as part of her “You Matter” Schools Tour, in partnership with global youth charity Ditch the Label.

Fresh from a sold-out European arena run supporting pop icon Anastacia and Eurovision winner Loreen, Casey will visit several UK schools including The Archbishop Lanfranc Academy and Thomas More Catholic School in Croydon, EKC Sheppey Secondary in Sheerness, Nescot College in Epsom, The Radclyffe School in Oldham, and Alderley Edge School for Girls in Wilmslow. Her London appearances take place on Tuesday, November 12th.

A passionate mental health advocate, Casey has performed her anti-bullying concert series for more than 50,000 students across the US, UK, and Ireland, combining her chart-topping music with an open, heartfelt discussion about confidence, resilience, and the pressures young people face. Her mission is simple, to remind every student: you are not alone, and you are enough.

Partnering with Ditch the Label, one of the world’s leading youth charities tackling bullying and mental health challenges, Casey hopes to inspire meaningful conversations in schools.

“I’ve spent years touring schools across the U.S. and Europe, performing my anti-bullying concert series and connecting with students about confidence, kindness, and self-worth. That’s why I’m so proud to officially partner with Ditch the Label, an organization that shares my mission to empower young people to stand up against bullying and embrace who they are. Together, we’re amplifying a message that’s more important now than ever: you are not alone, and you are enough.”

The partnership aligns with Ditch the Label’s mission to support young people aged 12–25 navigating challenges around mental health, identity, and relationships. Every month, over 21,000 young people access their online support forums and services.

Casey’s visit follows the success of her self-love anthem Better and her latest single Wedding Date, earning praise from MTV, CMT, and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Her message of self-acceptance, both in her music and her advocacy, continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

For more information about Ditch the Label’s youth support services, visit https://www.ditchthelabel.org/