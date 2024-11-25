Anchor marks completion at The Wharf, a development designed for later living in Rochester, Kent

Anchor, The Wharf

Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of housing and care for people in later life, has officially reached completion at its new development The Wharf in Rochester, Kent.

Launching in 2025, The Wharf will offer 101 one, two and three-bedroom apartments for sale, shared ownership and rent, all have been designed with the lifestyle and needs of people aged over 55 in mind.

Twenty per cent of the development has already been reserved and the sales team are hosting an event at the location on 7th December for people wanting to find out more about purchasing at The Wharf.

The completion of the development will also provide communal facilities including a residents’ lounge, communal kitchen, guest suite and a hair and beauty salon.

Khuram Kaur, Sales Director at Anchor said: “We are excited to be one step closer to welcoming residents to our latest development, helping to bring more homes for those over 55 to the Kent area.

“The Wharf will offer the very best of independent living, providing a welcoming community for future residents and homes where people can feel relaxed and enriched in later life.

“We’ve already seen strong interest for the development, with over 60 potential residents joining us for a recent event at the nearby Corn Exchange.

“The official completion of this exciting new development is a key step in helping Anchor to achieve its vision of creating an average of 500 homes a year over a rolling ten-year period.”

Riverside living and excellent amenities make Rochester and The Wharf the perfect place for later living. As part of Rochester Riverside’s wider regeneration programme, the area will soon benefit from new public open spaces, retail and leisure facilities and improvements to gateways between the river and the High Street.

To find out more about Anchor’s new sales sites, please visit: https://www.anchornewhomes.org.uk/