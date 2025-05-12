Anchor steps back in time to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day at The Wharf, Rochester

Last week, members of the local community joined residents at Anchor’s The Wharf development in Rochester, Kent for its Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebrations.

Residents and guests visited The Wharf on Wednesday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day as a community. Attendees were invited to indulge in cakes, teas, coffees and prosecco whilst enjoying live soloist, Ruby Rouge singing the well-loved songs of the era.

VE Day marked the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945. By commemorating the passing of 80 years since this milestone event, residents and local community remembered the soldiers who served in the war and celebrated the importance of social connection and community.

Sandra Walters, Senior Sales Consultant at Anchor’s The Wharf development, said: “VE Day is of course a celebration of the end of war, but it is also an occasion for remembrance and reflection on the courage and sacrifice of those who served our country during the Second World War.

The Wharf, Anchor

"As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, residents came together to connect through shared stories and celebrate the memories of the 1940s. It’s great to see the spirit of community and neighbourliness is still very much alive today – even 80 years on!”

Attendees also had the opportunity to explore the lifestyle on offer at the development and visit available properties. Located in Rochester, Kent, The Wharf offers a range of two-and three- bedroom apartments for over 55s, all within walking distance of nearby shops and amenities. The development provides on-site facilities such as a café and hair and beauty salon, with landscaped gardens and plenty of scooter storage.