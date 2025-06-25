And they’re off … Local Care Home Enjoys Royal Ascot!

Residents, friends, family and members of the local community marked the annual Royal Ascot races in style on Ladies Day, all dressed to impress, with their favourite hats (mostly sun on the hottest day of the year!) to be entertained by the wonderful vocal talents of the Wiltshire Hope and Harmony - RWB Dementia Choir.

Gathered together under the shade of several gazebos in the tranquil White Lodge gardens, protected from the sensational summer sunshine guests sang along to the choir before choosing their horses from the sweepstake prior to the King George V Stakes race at 15:05 and enjoyed the delights of cheese & wine accompanied by a few glasses of fizz and a cooling ice lolly!

Resident Jean's daughters said; 'today felt just like being at Royal Ascot'.

Ramona Gherendi, General Manager at the home, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating Royal Ascot, it is such a great event to watch and it is wonderful to see the crowds in all their finery, whether at the races in Berkshire, or in the gardens of White Lodge!”

