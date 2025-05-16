Anderton Boat Lift welcomes 3,000 visitors to 150th anniversary steam festival spectacular

Steam at the Lift 2025, hosted by charity Canal & River Trust at Anderton Boat Lift & Visitor Centre, saw steam-powered engines, lorries and steam rollers on show, as well as an exhibition of working miniature steam engines.

Around 3,000 people attended over the two-days and enjoyed behind-the-scenes ‘walking the lift’ tours, craft beer tasting session and activities for all the family, including the much-loved LEGO man.

And for the second year running, a flotilla of vintage and modern steamboats moored up on the River Weaver under the iconic Anderton Boat Lift. The Daniel Adamson 1903 art deco steamship ‘the Danny’ hosted an onboard real ale festival and tours, while the Edwin Clark trip boat offered short cruises, giving visitors a unique view of the stunning 1875 iron structure, which connects the Trent & Mersey Canal to the River Weaver Navigation 50 feet below.

The event is one of many scheduled for throughout the year to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the world’s first boat lift, including a Pirate Weekender (21/22 June), Old Time Sailors Concert (4 July), and Steampunk Lift Off Weekender (20/21 September).

One of the highlights of the 150th anniversary celebrations for the unique Scheduled Monument, being staged by the Canal & River Trust charity, will be during a spectacular Victorian Fair over the anniversary weekend of July 25-27, when visitors will be transported back in time to 1875.

Ani Sutton, Canal & River Trust destinations and attractions manager, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people join us and enjoy a fabulous weekend of family fun at our Steam at the Lift event, which was a great opportunity to showcase Anderton Boat Lift’s fascinating history.

“We were absolutely thrilled to host a record number and variety of traction engines and steamboats, both old and new, and we’re extremely grateful to all their passionate owners who travelled such long distances to be with us. All the ships, steam rollers and lorries were operated and demonstrated by volunteer enthusiasts and offered visitors a fantastic behind-the-scenes peek into their mechanical history and heritage.”

he National Traction Engine Trust (NTET), the leading authority on road steam preservation, and its Steam Apprentice Club (SAC) for younger members under 21 brought many of the exhibits to the award-nominated Steam at the Lift Festival.

Ani added: “This is such a special year of exciting celebrations in 2025 to mark the 150th anniversary of Anderton Boat Lift, the world’s first major commercial boat lift, Cheshire’s Cathedral of Canals in Northwich. We’re really looking forward to hosting our exciting programme of family-friendly events to celebrate this incredible industrial heritage, one of the seven wonders of the waterways.”

For further info on Anderton Boat Lift & Visitor Centre and its programme of events, go to: https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/things-to-do/museums-and-attractions/anderton-boat-lift-and-visitor-centre-cheshire

Or to find out more about the Trust and it’s vital work, visit the Canal & River Trust website: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk

