Andy Sharrocks & The Incurable Romantics June 2025 headline Tenbury Wells Show cancelled

By Glenn Sargeant
Contributor
21 hours ago
Andy Sharrocks and The Incurable Romantics. Supplied By Artist
Andy Sharrocks and The Incurable Romantics sold out show at The Regal in Tenbury Wells cancelled due to emergency surgery on Andy Sharrocks who was nearly lost twice during the procedure.

The original show date was Friday 13th June 2025.

Hoping to reschedule in 2026, Andy reached out to fans saying: "I'm so sorry to have to cancel this show, but this emergency hit me out of the blue. I am grateful to be still here and talking about rescheduling. As I've said before, this whole area holds a special place in my heart."

Please contact the venue for more information regarding refunds: https://www.regaltenbury.co.uk/

