Antiques event success at Otter Lodge

In late April, residents of Honiton and surrounding areas were invited to bring their hidden treasures and heirlooms along to Otter Lodge for an Antique Valuation Event hosted by Churchill Living.

Expert valuers from Chilcott’s, the respected Honiton-based auctioneers and valuers were on hand to offer free, professional valuations and advice. Whether it’s jewellery, ceramics, collectables or furniture, guests enjoyed uncovering the stories behind their antiques in the welcoming surroundings of Otter Lodge’s Owners’ Lounge.

An Owner at Otter Lodge, who had some china valued at the event commented: “I’m extremely pleased with the valuation and have progressed to selling at auction. We would not have done this without the event and would have continued to keep them in boxes in the cupboard. We’re delighted”.

The event gave visitors the opportunity to not only learn more about their cherished items but also to meet the Churchill Living team and mingle with current Owners already enjoying the active and sociable lifestyle that Otter Lodge has to offer.

Otter Lodge, Honiton

Located on Silver Street in the heart of Honiton, Otter Lodge is a newly built collection of 57 one- and two-bedroom retirement apartments. Designed to offer comfort, convenience and independence, the development includes an exclusive Owners’ Lounge with a coffee bar where views of landscaped gardens can be enjoyed.

Caroline Haswell, Marketing Manager for Churchill Living South West, said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome so many local people to Otter Lodge for our Antique Valuation Event. These occasions are a great way for visitors to experience the warm and friendly atmosphere of our developments first-hand, while also enjoying expert advice and discovering more about their treasured possessions. We look forward to hosting more events like this in the future.”

With its prime location near Honiton’s shops, cafés, and cultural attractions, along with the stunning East Devon countryside on the doorstep, Otter Lodge offers the perfect blend of town and country living for over 60s looking to enjoy their next chapter in comfort and style.

For more information on Otter Lodge, call 01404 378132 or visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.