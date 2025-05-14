Appointment expands law firm’s Property Litigation team

Law firm mfg Solicitors has added to its respected Property Litigation department with the appointment of a new specialist solicitor.

Litigation expert Claire Liddy has bolstered the firm’s Property Litigation team, joining as a solicitor. Based at mfg’s Bromsgrove office, she will work alongside partner and head of department, Kirsten Bridgewater, as well as experienced partners Harjie Bindra and Kevin Morgan, and senior associate Stephanie Rushfirth.

Claire will handle a variety of matters including boundary and co-ownership disputes, restrictive covenants breaches, adverse possession claims, trespass, lease renewals and interference with property rights, such as rights of way and prescriptive rights.

She is also joined at the firm by recently appointed Worcester-based paralegal, Bruce Rodford, as the department expands to a team of nine fee earners.

Kirsten Bridgewater, partner and head of department said: “Claire is a superb solicitor and is already proving to be a fantastic addition to our growing team, managing a wide range of property litigation matters.

“She worked in conveyancing for 12 years prior to moving into litigation, so brings with her the added expertise. Claire now specialises in all aspects of property-related disputes and will add yet more drive and experience to the team. I look forward to her contributing to our success in the months and years ahead and continue our focus on providing the best possible service to our clients.

“I am also delighted to welcome Bruce to the team, adding further to our strength and depth at our Worcester office.”

Claire Liddy added: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to join a firm which has such a tremendous reputation both regionally and nationally. I’m excited to be joining at such a key period of growth and working alongside the team, I hope to bring a calm, measured approach and use my experience to help our clients find practical solutions to the property issues they face.”

Readers looking for further information on the firm’s Property Litigation offering can visit the website, or email Claire through [email protected].

mfg Solicitors has offices in Bromsgrove, Worcester, Birmingham, Kidderminster, Ludlow and Telford.