Archaeologists return to the soil in face of UK drought

Constructing their new off-grid facilities at SHARP. Photo: Sedgeford Historical and Archaeological Research Project

With hosepipe bans, falling reservoirs and warnings of a soil health crisis, archaeologists in West Norfolk are taking an unusual approach: building an off-grid composting toilet block that saves water and puts nutrients back into the ground.

The Sedgeford Historical and Archaeological Research Project (SHARP), one of the UK’s largest independent digs, has created the new facility from a repurposed shipping container. Funded by local donations with support from Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL), the Sedgeford Hall Estate and the Local Authority, the project reflects SHARP’s commitment to sustainability as well as archaeology.

“We are really excited about this project,” said Sam Atkins, SHARP committee member and treasurer. “We are very grateful to Farming in Protected Landscapes for supporting this project alongside our generous donors. Their backing allows us to grow greener, more sustainable, and become less dependent on costly annual hire.”

The toilets use no water and turn waste into a soil-enriching resource, reconnecting ancient practice with modern need at a time when UK soils and depleted waterways face mounting pressure. They also make life easier for volunteers, who no longer need to trek off site when nature calls.

A toilet block with zero plumbing. Photo: Sedgeford Historical and Archaeological Research Project

The system was supplied by WooWoo Waterless Toilets, a British firm known for off-grid solutions in parks and rewilding projects. “It’s the first time we’ve supplied an archaeological dig, and we’re thrilled to have been part of this project,” said owner Jacob Andersen.

