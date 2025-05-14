Arle Court Transport Hub welcomes more National Express services

National Express 444 and 445 coach services will relocate to Arle Court Transport Hub from Friday 30 May 2025, providing safer, more convenient and comfortable connections and facilities for customers travelling to or from Hereford, Gloucester, Cheltenham, Heathrow Airport and London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working alongside its valued partner operators, Bennetts Coaches and Yeomans Travel, the 444 and 445 services will move from the existing stop on the A40 near Arle Court roundabout to the integrated Arle Court Transport Hub. Both services will continue to serve the bus station at Royal Well in Cheltenham town centre.

The move from the stop on the A40 increases the overall number of National Express journeys calling at Arle Court Transport Hub to over 260 journeys a week. It became the new home for enhanced National Express services in December 2024, with improved connections for anybody travelling to or through Cheltenham on the following services:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100 servicebetweenWeston-super-Mare, Bristol Airport / Bristol, Gloucester, Cheltenham (Arle Court Transport Hub), Birmingham

102 service between Plymouth, Paignton, Exeter, Bristol, Cheltenham (Arle Court Transport Hub), Birmingham

104 service between Penzance, Newquay, Plymouth, Exeter, Bristol, Cheltenham (Arle Court Transport Hub), Birmingham

106 service between Penzance, Newquay, Plymouth, Exeter, Taunton, Bristol Airport / Bristol, Cheltenham (Arle Court Transport Hub), Birmingham

Arle Court Transport Hub aims to transform the travel experience for residents and visitors within, to and from Cheltenham and Gloucester, as well as those arriving from the M5 via long-distance coach travel, by providing enhanced park and ride facilities that are both convenient and comfortable. It is owned and managed by Gloucestershire County Council.

Ed Rickard, Network Director for National Express, said: “We’re pleased to be improving our customers’ experience by moving our 444 and 445 stops to Arle Court Transport Hub from the end of this month, providing local residents and visitors with more convenient, comfortable public transport connections and facilities for their onward travel.”

Colin Chick, Executive Director of Economy, Environment and Infrastructure for Gloucestershire County Council, said: “The relocation of these coach stops to Arle Court Transport Hub is fantastic news. The transport hub offers a vital link to key cities and locations across the UK, providing greater choice, convenience and affordability for those travelling by coach. It also supports our efforts to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the town centre and make travel more sustainable.”

Conveniently located near the A40 in Cheltenham, Arle Court Transport Hub began operation in July 2024. As well as providing almost 1,000 car parking spaces on-site, it also offers state-of-the-art facilities including: a brand-new multi-storey car park; 100 electric vehicle fast-charging points and four super-fast charging points; an expanded bus terminal providing comfortable indoor and outdoor waiting areas; real-time information screens; a customer service desk and toilets (including a Changing Places toilet); and new and improved active travel facilities. Parking restrictions are in place on-site and users should check the terms and conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To plan your National Express coach journey and book tickets visit www.nationalexpress.com.

For more details about Arle Court Transport Hub, including car park information, bus and coach service information and available on-site facilities, visit www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/arlecourt.