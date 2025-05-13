Armed Forces and key workers in the South East get extra deposit boost from housebuilder

• Redrow South East launches Deposit Contribution schemes for UK Armed Forces and key workers in Kent and East Sussex • Homebuyers can now receive up to £15,000 towards a new Redrow home with offerings across 18 developments.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teachers, medical professionals, emergency services and armed forces personnel in Kent and East Sussex are amongst a number of individuals who can now receive extra support for their new home purchase.

Premium housebuilder Redrow South East has announced two new home-buying support schemes for key workers and armed forces members in Kent and East Sussex. Through the Key Worker and Armed Forces Deposit Contribution schemes, Redrow will give up to £15,000 towards the purchase of their new Redrow home, enabling them to move into a premium, energy efficient home much quicker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Galloway, Sales Director at Redrow South East, comments: “We’re proud to be launching our new Key Worker and Armed Forces Deposit Contribution schemes. Community is incredibly important to us, and equally, supporting key workers and armed forces members who make our communities such a success.

Redrow South East launches deposit contribution scheme

“These schemes will help more people who dedicate their careers to helping our communities and serving our country, to move into their dream home. Whether that be their first home or taking their next step on the property ladder. I would encourage anyone interested in the scheme to find their nearest Redrow development and get in touch with our knowledgeable sales team to find out how we can help make that dream a reality.”

The scheme supports both first-time buyers, upsizers and downsizers across Kent and East Sussex who work in public services such as the NHS, education, the police and environmental service. Those in the Armed Forces are also eligible for a deposit contribution under the scheme, allowing them to step into a premium Arts & Crafts inspired home.

The Deposit Contribution schemes are available at all Redrow developments in Kent and East Sussex including Stonehaven Park, Oakleigh Fields, Temple Woods, Hamlet Park, Regent Quay, Greenways, and several other developments across the region.

For more information on the Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme, visit Redrow’s website.