Artistic residents draw attention with exhibition at Histon care home

Exhibition

Creative residents have been showing off their artistic streak with a community art exhibition at a Histon care home.

The team at Bramley Court Care Home, on Chivers Way, which provides high quality residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, organised the event after being inspired by the artwork of resident Anne Salkeld.

Anne, who has been painting since the age of three, had never exhibited her work publicly before, but her watercolours set the tone for the exhibition - which also featured a wealth of local artists, potters and textile makers.

Resident Margaret Baker was originally discouraged from art at a young age but has rediscovered her love of painting at the 72-bed home.

On Display

“I was put off art at school when my teacher told me I couldn’t paint. But I have rediscovered drawing here at Bramley and I love it,” said Margaret.

“I really enjoy making drawings up from my imagination and find it so rewarding. I wish I had stuck with it but it shows you are never too old to try something new.”

The exhibition was the result of the home’s desire to become a centre for community activities, having also hosted theatre projects and artisan markets.

“Anne’s quiet talent really inspired us to bring this exhibition to life,” said head of quality Carol Morgan.

Talent

“When we first saw her work we could not believe she had never formally displayed it before and we really wanted to make that a reality.

“It’s been a joy to support our residents in sharing their stories through art. Whether they've painted for decades or only just picked up a pencil, it really shows the benefits of creative activities for people of all ages.”

Residents meet weekly to make art and textiles, often drawing inspiration from trips to local exhibitions and renowned museums like The Fitzwilliam.

The exhibition also featured Brenda Dickinson’s pencil and watercolour work, drawn from her love of classical artists like Vermeer, and Victor O’Connell, who presents vivid pieces inspired by his time living in southern Spain.

Jennifer Phillips displayed her botanical watercolours, while Betsan Partridge mixes media in her floral collages and landscapes, shaped by years of travel.

“It’s wonderful to see our residents explore and express themselves through art,” said care home manager Judith Wroe

“At Bramley, we believe in the power of creativity and also creating new meaningful ways for our residents to express themselves as individuals.

“We were all very impressed by the standard of the work on display, and a big thank you to the artists and creatives who came in to our home.

“We very much see ourselves as part of our community with many of our team living locally, so hosting events like this further strengthens our ties and keeps our residents feeling part of their area.