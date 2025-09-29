Artists Turn to Bars and Pubs Amid Gallery Decline

Cheshire artist Hirah Khan is starting to exhibit in bars and pubs after visitor numbers fell in art galleries.

Cheshire artist Hirah Khan is exhibiting in bars and pubs as falling gallery visitor numbers push more creatives into hospitality spaces to reach wider audiences.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falling visitor numbers at UK art galleries are leaving artists to turn to hospitality venues to exhibit their work, providing a cultural lifeline to pubs, bars, and restaurants.

Hirah recently exhibited at Lost & Found in Knutsford, turning the busy bar into a temporary gallery with her floral abstracts and pop-art pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This shift by artists reflects a wider national trend, with art galleries and exhibitions under mounting pressure.

Cheshire artist Hirah Khan is starting to exhibit in bars and pubs after visitor numbers fell in art galleries.

Visitor numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels due to shifting post-pandemic habits and funding cuts, with Tate Modern down by 1.5 million visitors compared to 2019, and the National Gallery seeing a 47% drop in footfall over the same period, as per data from The Art Newspaper.

Smaller galleries face even tougher challenges, with three in five small museums and galleries now fearing closure amid falling revenues, with 64% of respondents saying declining footfall is linked to the cost-of-living crisis.

Hirah said: “Galleries are important and will always have their place, but they are struggling to attract the same numbers as before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Footfall is down, funding is limited, and many smaller galleries are fighting to keep their doors open.

“As an artist, that environment can feel limiting, as you’re creating work that only a fraction of people will see.”

At the same time, the hospitality sector faces its own crisis, where an average of eight pubs shut down every week across the UK.

Yet signs of resilience are emerging, as footfall and dwell time in pubs, bars, clubs, and restaurants rose by 2.3% in 2024, and average spend per head increased 4.3% on drinks, and nearly half of operators expect a revenue boost in 2025 despite spiralling costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bringing art into hospitality spaces offers guests an experience-led visit, helping to attract customers, extend dwell time, and set apart venues in a competitive market, whilst for artists it provides vital exposure to audiences who won’t traditionally attend an art gallery.

“Art should not be confined to the walls of galleries,” Hirah added.

“When I chose to exhibit in a bar for the first time, I realised how powerful it was to bring art into a space that people already loved and felt comfortable in.

“Hospitality venues are buzzing every night, and bringing art into those spaces makes it more accessible and more visible, while also supporting the venues that need our footfall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before pursuing a career in art, Hirah worked as a counterterrorism expert with the FBI. She later became a full-time artist, a transition that has shaped both her practice and her decision to bring exhibitions into non-traditional spaces.

Hirah’s next exhibition is planned for later this year, continuing her commitment to bringing art into hospitality venues.