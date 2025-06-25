Arundel House achieves ‘Good’ CQC rating across all areas

Arundel House team

Arundel House, a residential home in Frinton-on-Sea, part of Achieve together, has been rated ‘Good’ in all five areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following a full inspection in May.

This achievement marks a significant turnaround for the home, which was previously in special measures — and now stands as a powerful example of what’s possible through teamwork, strong leadership, and a culture that truly puts people first.

Arundel House supports autistic people, people with learning disabilities, and people with physical disabilities. Inspectors praised the home’s safe, responsive, and person-centred approach, alongside leadership that encourages continuous learning and innovation.

One person supported at the home said:

“I am really happy living here. Everyone is very kind and caring.”

A relative added:

“I'm eternally grateful for how well the team understands my family member. Hand on heart, I would both recommend and commend this home.”

The inspection report recognised several strengths, including:

High-quality, person-centred support

A culture of openness and trust where people feel safe

Strong and effective risk management

Opportunities for people to lead confident, inclusive, and fulfilling lives

The CQC used its ‘Right support, right care, right culture’ framework to assess how well the home supports people with learning disabilities and autistic people. The report confirmed that people are treated with dignity and respect, are supported to make their own choices, and are encouraged to live as independently as possible.

People at Arundel House are actively involved in their community and supported to enjoy activities they choose and value. Their rooms are being personalised in ways that reflect their interests, identities, and what matters most to them.

Zak Houlahan, CEO of Achieve together, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement and one we’re extremely proud of. It speaks to the commitment, values, and belief of the team at Arundel House — and the trust that people we support and their families place in them.”

Jane Neil, Head of Area Operations, added:

“This isn’t just about a single inspection — it reflects a lasting culture of ambition, inclusion, and teamwork.”

Samantha, Registered Manager at Arundel House, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of this result. It reflects the consistency, care, and effort our team puts in every single day — not just for inspections. I’m especially thankful to everyone across Achieve together who supported us. This is a shared success.”