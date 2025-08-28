Ashby woman wins luxury Ibiza retreat thanks to Everyone Active

Regular leisure centre user, Kate Gibson, 46, has won an exclusive getaway thanks to Everyone Active - the award-winning operator managing leisure centres in the area in partnership with North West Leicestershire District Council.

Kate was entered into the prize draw to win a place on a luxury Ibiza Retreats escape at Whitwick and Coalville Leisure Centre, where she has been a member for over a year, swimming two to three times a week. She also enjoys yoga and was entered into the competition after regularly attending the centre during the promotional period.

The prize reflects Everyone Active’s commitment to holistic health and wellness. This year, the company launched YOU+ as a revolutionary new fitness concept.

The innovative membership provides users with a personalised blueprint for whole body health and longevity through six intertwined pillars. These encompass movement and traditional elements of exercise and fitness, alongside sleep, recovery, nutrition, social wellness and brain health, which contribute to all aspects of health and wellness.

Ibiza Retreats winner Kate Gibson demonstrates her love for yoga at Whitwick & Coalville Leisure Centre.

YOU+ members at Whitwick & Coalville Leisure Centre receive full access to the gym, pool and group exercise classes as well as personalised coaching under the six pillars, alongside the centre’s spa, hot yoga sessions, 24/7 telephone access to a private GP, Everyone On Demand virtual classes, two guest passes every month, discounts on 120 high street and online brands and 14-day priority booking to ensure they are able to prioritise whole-body health and wellbeing.

Ibiza Retreats offers world-class retreats which focus on holistic wellness. Kate, one of six winners, will enjoy daily fitness sessions, yoga and breathwork, guided hikes, sea swimming, beachtime, paddleboarding and nutritious, wholesome meals.

Kate, who also visits Ashby Leisure Centre and Lido, Everyone Active’s other centre in the area, said: “I love the pool at Whitwick and Coalville. It’s big, airy and has a great atmosphere, with floor to ceiling windows. And the outdoor pool at Ashby in the summer is fabulous!”

“The health suite at Whitwick and Coalville is also super, and really useful. I also like to do yoga in the big studio, with the views of trees through the windows it’s a lovely spot.

Kate Gibson with Whitwick & Coalville Leisure Centre’s Andy Clayfield.

“I’ve had a few injuries recently, which have impacted my fitness so I’m hoping the Ibiza Retreats getaway will be a bit of a reset and help me get back to doing more of what I love.”

Duncan Gibb, contract manager in the area, said: “We are delighted that Kate is one of our Ibiza Retreats winners. She’s a highly-valued customer, and we look forward to hearing of her time and experiences on the island and how she will integrate these into her life to improve wellness.”