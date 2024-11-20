Ashford healthcare worker wins global ‘Frontline Hero’ award

Kerry Beckett has been recognised for her ‘unwavering dedication’,

A healthcare worker from Ashford in Kent described as ‘a beacon of hope’ by colleagues, has scooped the top prize in a global competition which recognises the outstanding service and positive impact of frontline employees worldwide.

Kerry Beckett, a locality support administrator for social enterprise IC24, was named UK winner of the Frontline Hero Awards 2024, beating hundreds of other entrants in the competition run by workforce management experts Quinyx.

Kerry was put forward for the award by her line manager, Sophia Stimpson, at the NHS provider, which supports patients across the South and East of England through integrated urgent healthcare services.

Sophia, Primary and Community Care Operations Manager at IC24, said: “Kerry is a very deserving winner of the Frontline Hero award. Her unwavering dedication shows the profound impact one individual can have in the healthcare sector; she never settles for the status quo, and is always exploring new ways to streamline processes and provide quicker response times for patients.

“Kerry always ensures our patients and their families feel seen and heard, and has great relationships with her colleagues too, embodying our core values of integrity, compassion, collaboration, innovation and commitment to excellence. Kerry’s not just an employee - she is a beacon of hope, making a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of our local communities.”

Kerry, who has worked for IC24 for eight years, has been awarded a $500 voucher and says she is thrilled by the recognition. “I’ve been in my current role for two years – it’s a really varied and rewarding job. It was a wonderful surprise to win the award, and I’m very grateful to be chosen.”

As one of four global winners of the Quinyx Frontline Hero Awards 2024, Kerry joins Sejla Durakovic from Nordic Wellness in Sweden, Kirstie Skiba from Kendra Scott in the US, and Oliver Stein from Germany’s G-Star. Last year, Paul Deeks, from Kent, an airline engineer with Virgin Atlantic, took home the UK title.

Erik Fjellborg, CEO and founder of Quinyx, said: “It’s fantastic to hear of Kerry’s achievements at IC24. She’s exactly who we had in mind when we launched our Frontline Hero awards - someone who always goes above and beyond to provide first-class service and exemplary results, making a positive impact on their organisation. It’s clear that Kerry is a huge asset to IC24, and we’re pleased to help Sophia and her colleagues show Kerry just how much she is valued.”

Full winners’ details can be found at https://www.quinyx.com/frontline-hero-2024