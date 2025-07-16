Austen Lodge owners lace up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life

Carol, Jane and Madeline raised a total of £280.

Three Owners from Churchill Living’s Austen Lodge took part in this year’s Basingstoke Race for Life, raising an impressive £280 in support of Cancer Research UK.

Race for Life is Cancer Research UK’s flagship fundraising event series, uniting people of all ages and backgrounds to help beat cancer. With more than 25 years of inspiring stories and millions raised for life-saving research, it continues to be a powerful movement for change.

Carol, Jane and Madeline laced up their trainers and joined the Basingstoke community in support of the cause, proudly representing the close-knit community at Austen Lodge. Their efforts demonstrate the active and compassionate lifestyle shared by Owners at the development.

Owner Jane commented on the trio’s efforts, saying: “I chose to take part in Race for Life because I have friends and family who are currently going through treatment, and I’ve also lost loved ones to cancer. It’s a cause very close to my heart. I’ve done the Race for Life three times before, and each time it reminds me how important continued research is in the fight to find a cure.”

Caroline Haswell, Senior Marketing Manager for Churchill Living’s South West division said: "We are incredibly proud of Carol, Jane and Madeline for taking part in Race for Life and raising funds for such a meaningful cause. Their enthusiasm and community spirit are a shining example of the wonderful Owners we have at Austen Lodge”.

Located in the heart of Basingstoke on London Road, Austen Lodge offers 56 modern one and two-bedroom apartments. The Lodge features a beautifully designed Owners’ Lounge with a coffee bar and views of landscaped gardens.

Basingstoke blends a rich heritage dating back to Roman times with a contemporary town centre, excellent transport links and a wealth of amenities. Just 48 miles from London and served by the M3 motorway, it’s a convenient and vibrant place to retire.

From tranquil countryside walks at Black Dam Ponds and Crabtree Plantation to retail therapy at Festival Place and The Malls, Basingstoke offers the best of both town and country living. Cultural highlights include performances at The Anvil, one of Hampshire’s top entertainment venues.

Churchill Living is proud to support Owners in living active, meaningful lives, whether it’s through charity events, community activities or simply enjoying everything their local area has to offer.

For more information on Austen Lodge visit churchill-living.co.uk or call 01256 588706.