Award-winning mental health coach Piers Day calls for UK male loneliness intervention

Mental Health Coach Piers Day from Bury St Edmunds has launched a new project aimed at addressing the growing epidemic of loneliness among teenage boys and young men in the UK.

Known for his honest, empathetic approach to mental health, Piers is now turning his attention to what he believes is one of the most urgent but overlooked issues facing young men today.

According to recent findings from the Campaign to End Loneliness, over one in three men aged 16–24 report feeling lonely “often or always” — a figure that has more than doubled in the past five years. Data from the Office for National Statistics further reveals that men in this age group are three times less likely than women to seek mental health support, despite facing similar levels of stress and emotional distress. The NHS also reported a 22% increase in mental health-related A&E admissions among young men last year, with isolation and lack of direction listed as major factors.

Piers says the problem is particularly acute in the period following school or university exams, when young men are left facing sudden change with no structure or sense of direction. “We push boys to work hard and focus on exams, but no one prepares them for the moment after. The structure disappears, peer groups break apart, and suddenly they’re expected to just get on with it, alone. That silence is damaging,” he said.

The new project will offer in-person workshops, digital resources, peer-to-peer conversations and coaching support tailored to young men in transitional phases of life. Piers is focused on helping young men rebuild a sense of purpose and identity through connection, rather than conventional clinical intervention. “Loneliness isn’t just about being physically alone. It’s about emotional disconnection, and it can lead to serious mental health consequences if left unaddressed,” he added.

Already, the project is yielding early success stories. Tom, 18, was failing college and becoming socially withdrawn after his best friend moved away. Following six weeks of sessions with Piers, he’s now back in education and volunteering locally. Jake, 22, was using alcohol to cope after dropping out of university. Through tailored coaching, he’s now sober, reconnected with his family, and has started his own small business. Matt, 16, who described himself as “weird” for having no mates after GCSEs, said: “Talking with Piers made me realise I’m not broken. I just needed someone to listen.”

The project follows the success of Piers' podcast Life Talks, which features honest, often emotional conversations about trauma, family, anger, and recovery. An earlier episode with world-renowned entrepreneur Jim Francis, exploring the long-term impact of childhood experiences, struck a chord with parents and teenagers alike. His approach is grounded in the belief that, for the vast majority of people, medication is not the only route to better mental health. “People don’t always need pills — they need perspective, and someone to help them find it.”

Having overcome his own recent health scare, Piers is now fully focused on delivering this project across schools, colleges, and community hubs, and is inviting local partners and organisations to get involved. “This isn’t therapy. It’s something far more basic and more powerful — human connection,” he said. “We need to make it okay for young men to say they feel lost and we need to show them that speaking up is not weakness — it’s the beginning of strength.”