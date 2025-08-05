Back-to-school eye tests top the list at Specsavers Harlow
With so much focus on uniforms, shoes and stationery, it’s easy to overlook eyesight, but regular eye tests can play a crucial role in a child’s learning and confidence in the classroom.
Neha Patel, store director at Specsavers Harlow, says: ‘We see it every year – children struggling with reading or concentration, when in fact they simply need glasses. Eye health is just as important as any other part of the back-to-school checklist. A quick, free eye test can make a world of difference.’
Children under 16, and under-19s in full-time education, are entitled to free NHS-funded eye tests and, if needed, free glasses with a range of styles to suit every personality.
Neha adds: ‘Summer is the perfect time to get checked, when there’s no pressure from school timetables. It’s quick, easy and often a real confidence boost for kids heading into a new school year.’
Specsavers also provides a home visits service for those unable to attend in person due to disability or illness, covering over 90% of the UK to make eye care accessible for all.