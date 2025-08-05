Back-to-school eye tests top the list at Specsavers Harlow

Parents are being urged to book their children’s eye tests during the summer holidays to ensure they start the term with clear vision and healthy eyes.

With so much focus on uniforms, shoes and stationery, it’s easy to overlook eyesight, but regular eye tests can play a crucial role in a child’s learning and confidence in the classroom.

Neha Patel, store director at Specsavers Harlow, says: ‘We see it every year – children struggling with reading or concentration, when in fact they simply need glasses. Eye health is just as important as any other part of the back-to-school checklist. A quick, free eye test can make a world of difference.’

Children under 16, and under-19s in full-time education, are entitled to free NHS-funded eye tests and, if needed, free glasses with a range of styles to suit every personality.

Specsavers Harlow store directors, Sarah Flowers, Neha Patel and Faye Hall

Neha adds: ‘Summer is the perfect time to get checked, when there’s no pressure from school timetables. It’s quick, easy and often a real confidence boost for kids heading into a new school year.’

Specsavers also provides a home visits service for those unable to attend in person due to disability or illness, covering over 90% of the UK to make eye care accessible for all.