Barrie Greening launches Sales Geek in Winchester

Barrie is joined by other new Geek recruits during Sales Geek onboarding

Sales Geek, the world’s leading provider of part-time Sales Directors, is delighted to announce the launch of Sales Geek Winchester, headed up by seasoned sales expert Barrie Greening. This expansion brings Sales Geek’s innovative approach to sales leadership and training to businesses across Winchester and the surrounding area.

With over a decade of experience at director level, Barrie Greening is passionate about helping local companies achieve sustainable growth through ethical, results-driven sales practices. Barrie shared his thoughts on joining the Sales Geek network:

“Joining Sales Geek is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside a community that genuinely cares about making a positive impact. I’m excited to bring Sales Geek’s proven model to Winchester and help businesses here unlock their true sales potential. For me, it’s about more than just numbers it’s about building trust and changing how people perceive sales.”

Sales Geek’s franchise model allows professionals like Barrie to deliver high-quality sales leadership and training on a flexible basis, making world-class sales expertise accessible to businesses that may not need a full-time sales director. This approach has helped hundreds of organisations improve their sales performance while staying true to ethical values.

James Denny, Sales Geek Director (left), Barrie Greening (Sales Geek, Winchester (centre) and Richard Few, Sales Geek Founder (right

Founder and Chief Geek, Richard Few, commented:

“Welcoming Barrie to the Sales Geek family is a real pleasure. His commitment to our mission of changing the way the world perceives sales shines through in everything he does. I have no doubt that Barrie will make a significant difference for businesses in Winchester, helping them grow with integrity and confidence.”

With the launch of Sales Geek Winchester, even more businesses in the South of England will benefit from this fresh approach to sales leadership.